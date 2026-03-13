HPV vaccination drive picks up pace in MP’s Burhanpur

Bhopal, March 13 (IANS) In the Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh, the HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccination campaign has picked up pace with an adequate number of families turning up to get their girls vaccinated.

Under the HPV vaccination drive, the vaccines are being administered at health centres to protect adolescent girls from cervical cancer.

Additionally, the Health Department is conducting special awareness programmes to dispel misconceptions surrounding the vaccine.

District Immunisation Officer Y.B. Shastri told IANS that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the HPV vaccination campaign from Ajmer on February 28, 2026, following which the drive is now being implemented across the entire country.

He said that the public hesitation and various misconceptions regarding the HPV vaccine pose a significant challenge, and to address these issues, media workshops and awareness campaigns are being organised.

According to the Health Department, this vaccination drive targets adolescent girls aged around 14 years, aiming to provide them protection against cervical cancer. The campaign will continue in the district for the next three months, aiming to vaccinate as many adolescent girls as possible.

Speaking to IANS, District Immunisation Officer Y.B. Shastri said, "This is the HPV vaccination campaign, which was initiated by Prime Minister Modi. This campaign will run for three months. Our target is to vaccinate 9,084 adolescent girls who have completed 14 years of age."

Appealing to the city's residents, he urged them to disregard any misconceptions regarding vaccination, emphasising that the objective of every vaccination is to enhance the body's capacity to fight against diseases.

This vaccine is considered instrumental in boosting the body's immunity by approximately 99.7 per cent and is effective in preventing cervical cancer. It also has very minimal side effects.

He further explained that the HPV virus causes cervical cancer. Across the country, it ranks as the second most fatal form of cancer. If this vaccine is administered, it protects for a period of up to 10 years.

--IANS

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