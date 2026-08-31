In meeting with PM Modi, Pezeshkian calls for intensifying efforts to establish peace in region

Bishkek, Aug 31 (IANS) Thanking India for its support and cooperation, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday empahsised to Prime Minister Narendra Modi the need to intensify diplomatic efforts to establish peace and security in the region. The two leaders held a meeting on the sidelines of the Summit of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the Shanghai Plus meeting in Kyrgyzstan.

“We believe that the solution to the issues we face lies in dialogue and cooperation, and that all available capacities must be mobilised to prevent the spread of insecurity and conflict,” the Iranian Embassy in India quoted Pezeshkian as saying during the meeting with PM Modi.

According to the Embassy, Pezeshkian also emphasised Tehran’s readiness to further develop and deepen bilateral relations between Iran and India in all areas, referring to the long-standing and friendly relations between the two countries.

“With Your Excellency’s attention and support, we can further deepen relations between the two countries and create new areas for cooperation,” Pezeshkian said, emphasising the need to strengthen communications and consultations between officials of the two countries.

The Embassy mentioned that both sides stressed on the importance of making use of existing capacities to expand economic and trade relations and strengthen strategic cooperation between Iran and India.

"Cooperation in the fields of transportation and maritime affairs, developments related to the Strait of Hormuz, and the progress of cooperation at Chabahar Port were among the most important issues discussed by the two sides," the statement detailed.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and also the recent developments in West Asia conflict while sharing their perspectives on the evolving situation.

“Prime Minister expressed concern at the escalation of tensions in the region and reiterated India’s consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy,” noted the MEA.

According to a statement by the MEA, PM Modi reiterated the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.

“Calling for safeguarding the freedom of navigation and commerce, he emphasised that civilians and civilian infrastructure, including commercial shipping and seafarers, must not be harmed under any circumstances,” the MEA stated.

“Reiterating India’s readiness to closely cooperate with Iran in multilateral organisations, including BRICS and SCO, Prime Minister conveyed that he looked forward to welcoming President Pezeshkian to India for the BRICS Summit, it added.

--IANS

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