August 01, 2026 12:02 AM हिंदी

Chhattisgarh: PMMVY scheme provides vital support to pregnant women in Balrampur

Chhattisgarh: PMMVY scheme provides vital support to pregnant women in Balrampur (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), a landmark initiative of the government to safeguard mothers and infants, is providing nutritional and financial assistance to pregnant and lactating women in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district.

A couple of beneficiaries who benefited from the scheme shared their experiences on how it was promoting safe motherhood and natal care. Many of them said they learnt about the Matru Vandana Yojana from local Anganwadi workers and filled the application form.

Upon receiving funds in their bank accounts, they purchased nutritious food. They said the monetary help came as a blessing as they faced a financial crunch due to rising motherhood expenses.

Under the scheme, the money is disbursed in two instalments, Rs 3,000 in the first and Rs 2,000 in the second.

The beneficiaries expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the scheme as excellent and noting that it is benefiting thousands of pregnant women.

Project Officer Sheela Ekka explained that the purpose of the scheme is to support the nutritional care of pregnant and lactating women. She said the government implemented this scheme to compensate for the financial loss or expenses incurred during pregnancy and the postpartum period.

Under the scheme, financial assistance is provided to mothers for their first pregnancy and, subsequently, for the birth of a second child (specifically a girl child).

“Approximately 4,177 women in the project area have benefited from the scheme; this includes 3,428 women receiving benefits for their first pregnancy and 749 mothers receiving benefits for the birth of a second girl child,” she added.

Under the scheme, pregnant women receive nutritional support and are encouraged to undergo regular antenatal check‑ups (ANC) to minimise health risks during pregnancy. The scheme also promotes timely vaccination for newborns.

Eligible beneficiaries receive financial assistance of Rs 5,000 upon the birth of their first child and Rs 6,000 upon the birth of a girl child as the second child. The objective of the scheme is to encourage women to seek necessary care during pregnancy and to ensure the good health of newborns.

Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, a maternity benefit programme, was launched on January 1, 2017. Implemented by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, it forms a key component of the government’s Mission Shakti for women’s empowerment.

--IANS

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