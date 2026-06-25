In a first, India exports Banganapalle mangoes to Singapore via sea route

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) In a significant boost to India's fresh produce export sector, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has successfully facilitated the first commercial sea shipment of premium Banganapalle mangoes from India to Singapore, according to a statement issued by the Commerce Ministry on Thursday.

The consignment, comprising 5 metric tonnes (MT) of Banganapalle mangoes, was exported by Osum Food Solutions on June 11 and arrived in Singapore on June 24. The successful shipment marks an important milestone in promoting cost-effective and sustainable export logistics for India's horticultural produce while expanding market access for premium Indian mangoes. The ICAR–Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CISH), Lucknow, played a key role in making the exercise a success.

The mangoes were sourced from Good Agricultural Practices (GAP)-certified orchards in Andhra Pradesh and processed and packed at an APEDA-recognised packhouse in Karnataka. The entire consignment was handled in accordance with the quality and phytosanitary requirements prescribed by Singapore.

Upon arrival, the importer, EC-Links Pte Ltd, Singapore, reported excellent fruit quality, appreciating the mangoes for their sweetness, uniform ripening, shelf life and overall phytosanitary condition.

The consignment successfully met all import requirements, demonstrating the effectiveness of scientific post-harvest management practices and cold-chain logistics during sea transportation, the statement said.

The export also generated substantial economic benefits for farmers. While domestic market prices ranged between Rs 25 and Rs 26 per kilogram, the export consignment realised approximately Rs 50 per kilogram, nearly doubling farm-gate returns and creating enhanced value for growers.

The successful shipment highlights the growing viability of sea freight as a cost-effective, environmentally sustainable and commercially scalable mode of transport for fresh fruits. Supported by robust cold-chain infrastructure, scientific handling practices and efficient logistics management, maritime transport offers significant potential to strengthen the global competitiveness of Indian horticultural exports, the statement explained.

Banganapalle, one of India's most famous mango varieties, is prized for its golden-yellow colour, pleasant aroma, fibreless pulp and rich sweetness. The variety enjoys strong demand in international markets and offers considerable potential for further expansion of India's mango exports.

APEDA has been actively promoting the use of sea freight for fresh fruit and vegetable exports through market development initiatives, infrastructure support and capacity-building measures for exporters to meet international quality standards. The successful shipment to Singapore is expected to encourage wider adoption of maritime transport for horticultural exports and further strengthen India's reputation as a reliable supplier of high-quality agricultural products in global markets.

The initiative aligns with the government of India's broader objective of boosting agricultural exports, enhancing farmers' incomes and expanding the global footprint of Indian agricultural produce through efficient and sustainable export pathways, the statement added.

--IANS

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