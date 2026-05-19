Imtiaz Ali calls ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’, a story of ‘love, longing of 78 years’

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’, has called a story of love, longing and waiting of 78 years. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Tuesday, and it tells the story of the purest form of love set against the backdrop of Partition of India, the largest mass migration in the history of mankind.

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari. It explores the depth of human connection, this film promises to be an exciting cinematic experience.

Talking about the trailer, Imtiaz Ali said, “What have we left behind? What is the love that we carried in our hearts when we crossed the river of time? ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ is a personal story of love and longing which remained in someone's heart for 78 years after the partition of the country. It is also an echo of hundreds of stories that I heard from the veteran generation that has seen partition with their own eyes. The film looks back from a contemporary point of view at the heart beats of a dynamic generation”.

The film reunites the legendary team of A.R. Rahman, Irshad Kamil, and Imtiaz Ali.

He further mentioned, “I feel privileged and grateful to get the chance to work on this story and make this film. I along with Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films present the trailer of ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ with love. See you in theatres on June 12, 2026”.

Sunil Chainani, Business Head, Movies, Applause Entertainment said, “The overwhelming response to the teaser and music has been truly heartening, and we’re thrilled to finally unveil the trailer to audiences. While it beautifully captures the film’s emotional depth and cinematic scale, it still only offers a glimpse into the beautiful heart and immense power of this story. To be on this journey with maestros like Imtiaz Ali, A. R. Rahman and Irshad Kamil has truly been a privilege and we couldn’t be prouder of the film. Main Vaapas Aaunga is an intensely moving and immersive cinematic experience, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience it on the big screen”.

Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment along with Mohit Choudhary, Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, this Birla Studios Worldwide release will showcase in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

--IANS

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