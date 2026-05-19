May 19, 2026 4:09 PM हिंदी

Australia orders six China-lined investors to divest Northern Minerals stakes: Report

Australia orders six China-lined investors to divest Northern Minerals stakes: Report

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers issued orders to six China-linked shareholders to sell their holdings in rare-earth miner Northern Minerals over concerns that Chinese parties want to take control of the company, a report has said.

The report from Nikkei Asia said the move aims to protect Australia's national interests and ensure compliance with the foreign investment framework.

Australia wants to thwart control attempts at Northern Minerals, which is developing the Browns Range heavy rare‑earths project in Western Australia in line with Western governments seeking to loosen China’s dominance in the sector.

"We operate a robust and non-discriminatory foreign investment framework, and will take further action if required to protect our national interest in relation to this matter," Chalmers said in the statement.

The decision follows earlier interventions in 2024 when five Chinese parties were required to dispose of shares on national‑interest grounds.

Australia then went on to restrict Hong Kong‑based investor Ying Tak from voting and selling its stake after investigations revealed Tak bought stakes from a Chinese party who was forced to sell in 2024.

Northern Minerals said that it is considering subsequent steps after receipt of the Australian Treasurer's order. The company's shares fell over 8 per cent to 0.022 Australian dollars, trading at less than half its issue price in a placement last October.

China’s foreign ministry urged Australia to “earnestly respect” the rights and interests of Chinese investors and sought a transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for foreign investment.

China currently accounts for roughly 90 per cent of rare earth separation and processing and 93 per cent of magnet manufacturing, according to an article published by the Australian Institute of International Affairs.

This near monopoly has enabled China to use rare-earth exports as a strategic leverage. The most cited examples include the 2010 and January 2026 restrictions on shipments to Japan during maritime disputes in the East China Sea, as well as more recent export controls used in negotiations with the United States.

—IANS

aar/ag

LATEST NEWS

Women investors’ AUM share in CAMS-serviced funds grows faster than men's

Women investors’ AUM share in CAMS-serviced funds grows faster than men's

‘Kartik is proving to be just as good at No. 4’: Raina compares CSK youngster to Badrinath

‘Kartik is proving to be just as good at No. 4’: Raina compares CSK youngster to Badrinath

Pooja Gor on playing Sandhya in 'Looteri Dulhan': She's fighting for her own identity

Pooja Gor on playing Sandhya in 'Looteri Dulhan': She's fighting for her own identity

EPFO brings down consumer court cases by 46 pc under special drive

EPFO brings down consumer court cases by 46 pc under special drive

PM Modi, Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen discuss bilateral ties in Oslo

PM Modi, Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen discuss bilateral ties in Oslo

Rajkumar Hirani’s streaming production debut sets July 3 release

Rajkumar Hirani’s streaming production debut sets July 3 release

Young athletes share field with Sachin Tendulkar during special visit to SRT10 Altevol Sports Academy in Ahmedabad

Young athletes share field with Sachin Tendulkar during special visit to SRT10 Altevol Sports Academy in Ahmedabad

Global investors likely to back Adani Group again after US case resolution: Expert

'Global investors likely to back Adani Group again after US case resolution'

Pakistan needs to stop crying wolf about IWT suspension: Report (File image)

Pakistan needs to stop crying wolf about IWT suspension: Report

Australia orders six China-lined investors to divest Northern Minerals stakes: Report

Australia orders six China-lined investors to divest Northern Minerals stakes: Report