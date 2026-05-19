'Global investors likely to back Adani Group again after US case resolution'

Ahmedabad, May 19 (IANS) The decision by US authorities to drop charges against Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani is a major positive development for the Adani Group and is expected to strengthen investor confidence while paving the way for the conglomerate to continue raising global capital, a market expert said on Tuesday.

Speaking to IANS, Abhay Agarwal said the issue that began with allegations made by Hindenburg Research and later involved US agencies has now reached a "conclusive end".

"I think it is very good, sensible behaviour shown by the Adani Group leadership that they have settled the case without extending it into litigation or through the courts," he said.

"I am very confident that it will pave the way for Adani Group to have a very strong capital market reception and continue to raise capital from investors internationally," he added.

According to Agarwal, the development is likely to improve the Adani Group’s standing in international capital markets and support future fundraising efforts from global investors.

"I am very confident that it will pave the way for Adani to have a very strong capital market reception and continue to raise capital from investors internationally," he told IANS.

Agarwal also said the outcome would provide a significant boost to investor sentiment as uncertainty surrounding the case had remained a major concern for markets over a long period.

"This issue has been hanging for a very long period of time, and there were investor concerns around what would be the ultimate outcome, because US legal entities and enforcement agencies are not easy to deal with," he said.

He added that the positive impact was already visible in the stock market reaction over the past week.

Calling the earlier allegations part of a broader economic battle, Agarwal said India must be prepared for challenges beyond conventional border conflicts.

"We have to be ready for the fact that all wars are not going to be fought at the border. There are economic wars, there are vested interests," he said.

--IANS

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