IMD says Delhi-NCR to witness week of rainfall, thunderstorms

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Delhi-NCR will witness a week of thunderstorms and rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Met department has predicted that temperatures in the city will remain below 40 degrees Celsius until June 5.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 37.7 degrees Celsius -- which is 2.3 degrees Celsius below normal. The last few days of relatively mild weather across the city gave slight relief to the residents.

The IMD data showed that the temperatures remained below normal across several monitoring stations in the city. Ayanagar 36.1 degrees Celsius, Safdarjung, recording a maximum of 37.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 26.8 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 36 degrees Celsius, Palam recorded a high of 35.9 degrees Celsius, The Ridge 37.2 degrees Celsius, all 2.5 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius below the normal for the season.

Meanwhile, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said on Tuesday that, fueled by unusually warm ocean waters in the tropical Pacific, El Nino conditions are developing and are set to influence global temperature and rainfall patterns, increasing the risk of extreme weather over the coming months.

"We need to prepare for a potentially strong El Nino event, which will exacerbate drought and heavy rainfall and increase the risk of heatwaves both on land and in the ocean," WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said at a press conference in Geneva.

The most recent El Nino, in 2023-2024, was one of the five strongest on record, and it played a role in the record global temperatures in 2024, Saulo noted, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

The WMO community will be carefully monitoring conditions in the coming months to inform governments, humanitarian agencies and climate-sensitive sectors, Saulo said, adding that advance seasonal forecasts and early warnings are vital to save lives and cushion the impact of El Nino.

--IANS

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