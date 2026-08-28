Imam-ul-Haq suffers calf strain, participation in Lord's Test doubtful

Lord's, Aug 28 (IANS) Pakistan have been dealt with an injury concern as opening batter Imam-ul-Haq has suffered a calf strain during the ongoing second Test against England at Lord's.

Imam picked up the blow during Day 1 of the match on August 27, which has put his participation in the remainder of the second Test in doubt, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed in a statement.

"Pakistan opening batter Imam-ul-Haq sustained a strain to his left calf muscle while fielding on the opening day of the second Test against England at Lord’s," PCB confirmed. "Scans later confirmed a low-grade calf strain, and Imam is currently receiving treatment under the supervision of Pakistan's medical team.

"His participation in the remainder of the Test depends on treatment leading to recovery," the board further added.

Imam spent time off the field in the evening session on Day 1 due to his injury and is undergoing treatment. Imam did not turn out to open for Pakistan on Day 2 after the visitors bowled the hosts out for 290 in the first session of the second day. In case Imam fails to recover, Pakistan will be a player down, as replacements for only concussion issues are allowed. Former Test captain Shan Masood came to open along with Azan Awais in the absence of Imam.

Pakistan bowlers did a strong job after returning captain Babar Azam won the toss. Mohammad Abbas wreaked havoc on Day 1 and picked up four wickets, while Mohammad Ali also took three and Khurram Shahzad one, as England were kept to 248/9 at the end of the opening day. During his four-wicket haul, Abbas also completed his 900 first-class wickets. England lost their openers - Ben Duckett (17) and Emilio Gay (8) - cheaply, while captain Joe Root (4) and vice-captain Harry Brook (15) could not do much.

No.3 Jordan Cox hit a valiant 55, while Jamie Smith (61), Gus Atkinson (45) and Josh Tongue (30) played strong hands to take the hosts to 290.

--IANS

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