‘I'm Game’ to be Dulquer Salmaan's most stylish film!

Chennai, May 8 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, actor Dulquer Salmaan has now said that his upcoming film 'I'm Game', which is being directed by Nahas Hidhayath, will be the most stylish in his career so far.

Sources say that the film, which has been shot across a 100 locations in South India, is currently in its post-production stage. The shooting of the film was wrapped up in April this year.

Taking to his X timeline to share pictures of the unit on the last day of shooting, Dulquer Salmaan, in April this year, had said, "Wrap day smiles say it all. #ImGame shoot done & dusted, couldn’t be happier! Grateful for this journey… see you all on August 20."

According to sources close to the actor, both the character and the world of the film had been designed in a highly modern and stylish manner. He had also stated that director Nahas Hidayath had specifically wanted to present him in a stylish new avatar, which has become one of the defining aspects of the project.

In February this year, the makers of the film had marked Dulquer Salmaan's completion of 14 years as an actor by releasing a poster of his from the film.

Dulquer Salmaan had then taken to his Instagram page to pen a post of gratitude. He had said, "Today marks 14 years of my journey as an actor. Thank you, each and every one of you ! For the endless love. For the encouragement. For a place in your hearts. To mark this milestone sharing a poster from my next ! #ImGame. Coming to Cinemas near you this Onam."

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had only in December last year welcomed actress Kayadu Lohar onboard the unit of the film.

Kayadu Lohar is best known for her performance in director Ashwath Marimuthu's Tamil film 'Dragon', in which she played one of the female leads.

Taking to his Instagram page, director Nahas Hidhayath had then said, "Adding sparkle to #ImGame – thrilled to welcome the gorgeous #KayaduLohar!."

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since the makers released the first look poster of Dulquer Salmaan in the film. The first look poster had Dulquer striking a stylish pose with a pistol in his hand.

“I'm Game” marks director Nahas Hidayath’s next venture after the blockbuster hit 'RDX'. Posters featuring the other lead actors too have been released by the makers. The movie has quickly become one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

It may be recalled that the film officially went on floors on May 3 last year. Actors Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kathir, Parth Thiwari, and Tamil actress Samyuktha Viswanathan play pivotal roles in the project.

The stunt choreography for “I'm Game” is being handled by Anbariv Masters, who have previously worked on major pan-Indian films such as 'Kabali', the 'KGF' series, 'Kaithi', 'Vikram', 'Leo', and 'Salaar'. After the massive action success of 'RDX', the Anbariv team is reuniting with Nahas for this film.

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan along with Jom Verghese, 'I'm Game' has triggered immense interest as this will mark Dulquer's return to Malayalam cinema. The story of 'I'm Game', which happens to be Dulquer's 40th film, is by Nahas Hidhayath himself while its screenplay is by Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu and Ismail Aboobacker.

Cinematography for the film is by Jimshi Khalid and editing is by Chaman Chakko. Music for the film, which has raised huge expectations among fans and film buffs, is by Jakes Bejoy. Costumes for the film have been designed by Mashar Hamsa and production design is by Deepak Parameshwaran.

--IANS

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