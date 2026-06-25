Ila Arun shuts down comments doubting Alka Yagnik’s singing after Padma honour & health concerns

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Singer-actress Ila Arun has come out strongly in support of stalwart singer Alka Yagnik after apparently noticing comments questioning the veteran singer’s ability to sing following her recent Padma Bhushan honour and amid concerns over her health.

Taking to her social media account on Thursday, Ila penned an emotional note for Alka, expressing disappointment over the remarks being made about the celebrated playback singer.

In her post, Ila wrote, ‘To those doubting Alka Yagnik ji, I’ve been seeing comments that she “cannot sing anymore” after being honored with the Padma Bhushan. This is disheartening. For any artist singer, painter, actor being told you can’t do what you love is deeply painful. Art lives in the soul, not just the voice, the hand, or the stage.”

She added, “Alka ji has given India decades of magic. The whole country is proud of her Padma Bhushan, and rightly so. Let’s not forget what she’s given us. Miracles happen. Strength returns. And voices find their way back. I’ve had the joy of singing many songs with her, and I’m looking forward to singing with her again.”

She further wrote, “I love you, dear Alka your strength, your positivity. I see you coming back in full swing. With lots of love and blessings, Yours always, Ila Arun.”

For the uninitiated, the veteran singer was recently honoured with the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian awards, in recognition of her extraordinary contribution to Indian music.

On Thursday, Alka Yagnik had addressed concerns over her health after a video of her leaving the Padma Bhushan ceremony in a wheelchair had gone viral on social media.

Sharing a note on her social media account, the star singer reassured everyone that she is ‘recovering well and was only fatigued’ after a long day at the prestigious event.

Alka wrote, “Thank you for your love, concern and countless good wishes. I have seen the concern surrounding a video from the ceremony and would like to assure everyone that I am well and progressing positively in my recovery. After a long and memorable day at the Padma facilitation, I was simply fatigued and requested a wheelchair while leaving.”

She added, “Please do not worry. I am feeling much better and remain deeply grateful for the prayers and support that continue to strengthen me. My heartfelt thanks to the Hon’ble President of India, the Hon’ble Prime Minister, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for this tremendous honour.”

“Let us celebrate this joyous occasion together. With gratitude and love, Alka Yagnik,” she added.

For the uninitiated, recently, a video of Alka Yagnik seated in a wheelchair after the Padma awards ceremony had sparked concern online.

Infact, even while walking up to receive her Padma Bhushan award, the singer was seen being escorted by an assistant, raising concerns over her health.

–IANS

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