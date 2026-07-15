July 15, 2026 9:27 PM हिंदी

Ikka says his new EP proves that courage outweighs a person’s struggles

Ikka says his new EP proves that courage outweighs a person’s struggles

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Rapper Ikka, who has released his new EP ‘Enigma 2 Icon’, has shared that his EP proves that struggles don't define a person’s ending, their courage does. The EP presents a story of courage, growth and becoming an icon.

It comprises of 6 tracks including ‘Hamla’, ‘Enigma 2 Icon’, ‘Fan/Stan’, ‘Drunk Ikka’, ‘Shahrukh Khan’ and ‘Demon Slayer’, and it captures the journey of an artist who has faced criticism, embraced every scar and emerged stronger than ever.

Talking about the release, Ikka shared, “‘Enigma 2 Icon’ is probably the most honest representation of where I stand today. I've seen phases where people doubted me, misunderstood me and counted me out, but every experience became fuel for what I am today. This EP is about proving that your struggles don't define your ending, your courage does”.

He further mentioned, “Every scar, every setback and every victory has found its place in these six songs. I hope people see a part of their own journey in this music and walk away believing they can overcome anything”.

‘Hamla’ is a high-octane anthem that embodies the rapper’s fearless mindset. It is rooted in the unapologetic spirit of Delhi's streets, the track is packed with commanding verses, relentless energy and a victorious attitude that symbolizes taking control against all odds.

The music video for Hamla is directed by Vaksh, and brings the emotion to life with striking visuals that mirror the song's raw intensity and unapologetic confidence. Focusing on gritty themes of survival, street life, and asserting dominance in Delhi.

The EP is presented by T-Series, and is available to stream across all streaming platforms. The music video is available to watch on the T-Series youtube channel.

--IANS

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