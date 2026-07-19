July 19, 2026 4:44 PM हिंदी

‘Ikka’ actress Tillotama Shome questions gender bias over women-led films

‘Ikka’ actress Tillotama Shome questions gender bias over women-led films

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Actress Tillotama Shome, who was recently seen in the Sunny Deol starrer “Ikka,” has opened up about the ongoing debate around women-led films.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, she questioned the gender bias often associated with their box office performance. Tillotama highlighted that the success or failure of a film should be judged on the project itself rather than being linked to the gender of its lead actor. Speaking about why women-centric films are often scrutinized when they do not perform well commercially, Tillotama questioned why the same level of discussion is not applied to male-led films that fail at the box office.

When asked why women-centric films are often questioned for their box office performance despite the rise of women-led stories on OTT platforms, Tillotama Shome questioned the double standards and said, “Why don’t we ask men the same thing?”

Tillotama said, “Many male-led films also fail at the box office, yet male actors are rarely questioned about whether films led by men are working. On the other hand, if one women-led film underperforms, it immediately becomes a discussion about whether women-centric cinema works. There have been successful films led by actresses like Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, and Alia Bhatt, just as there have been unsuccessful films starring male actors. Success and failure belong to films, not to gender.”

“Even our language reflects this bias. We constantly say ‘female director,’ ‘female producer,’ or ‘female actor.’ Why not simply say director, producer, or actor? In many countries, actors are simply called actors regardless of gender. Women make up half the population. We shouldn’t be treated as an exception. When a film fails, it is the responsibility of everyone involved — the filmmaker, the actors, and the audience — not an entire gender,” she added.

In "Ikka," directed by Imtiaz Ali, Tillotama Shome essayed the role of Madhura Banerjee, a determined public prosecutor who faces off against Sunny Deol’s character, Arjun Mehra, a defense attorney, in the courtroom drama. Directed and produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the crime thriller premiered on Netflix on 10 July.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

World Squash Jr C’ships: Top seed Anahat Singh leads India's bid for historic title in Canada

World Squash Jr C’ships: Top seed Anahat Singh leads India's bid for historic title in Canada

FairPoint: Innovation or agitation? The choice before India's youth

FairPoint: Innovation or agitation? The choice before India's youth

Will Ferrell reveals he worked at Disneyland just for a day, left with hilarious excuse

Will Ferrell reveals he worked at Disneyland just for a day, left with hilarious excuse

'A historic feat for Indian badminton': PM Modi congratulates PV Sindhu on Japan Open win (Credit: Badminton Photo)

'A historic feat for Indian badminton': PM Modi congratulates PV Sindhu on Japan Open win

When Kristen Stewart injured Chris Hemsworth while filming

When Kristen Stewart injured Chris Hemsworth while filming

3rd ODI: Consistently hitting lengths is the real discipline, says England spearhead Archer

3rd ODI: Consistently hitting lengths is the real discipline, says England spearhead Archer

Pak SC acquits convicts in Christian couple's lynching; church alleges denial of justice: Report

Pak SC acquits convicts in Christian couple's lynching; church alleges denial of justice: Report

3rd ODI: Yuvraj Singh rings iconic five-minute bell at Lord's ahead of series-decider

3rd ODI: Yuvraj Singh rings iconic five-minute bell at Lord's ahead of series-decider

Calcutta HC stays demolition of Abhishek Banerjee’s Amtala party office till regular bench hearing

Calcutta HC stays demolition of Abhishek Banerjee’s Amtala party office till regular bench hearing

People said ‘What’s happening? Is it done?’ but I believed in myself: Sindhu

People said ‘What’s happening? Is it done?’ but I believed in myself: Sindhu