June 04, 2026 11:20 PM हिंदी

IGPL Tour 2026: Aryan Roopa Anand, Kochhar make bright starts at Bharath Classic

Aryan Roopa Anand, Kochhar make bright starts at the IGPL Bharath Classic at the El Jadida in Morocco on Thursday. Photo credit: IGPL

El Jadida (Morocco), June 4 (IANS) Aryan Roopa Anand, who recently achieved his first professional title on the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Tour in Congo last month, was among the early players to start strong in the opening round of the $500,000 IGPL Bharath Classic. The Mysuru native, a twice All-India amateur champion, scored a 4-under 68 and trailed the clubhouse leader, Runchanapong Youprayong of Thailand (65), by three strokes.

Aryan, who had three sub-par rounds while securing victory in Congo, played alongside Gunn Charoenkul from Thailand and seasoned Guatemalan Jose Toledo. After an opening bogey, he regained his rhythm, birdieing three consecutive holes from the third to the fifth before making a second shot. A birdie on the ninth brought him to 2-under at the turn. He added two more birdies on the 14th and 18th, both Par-5s, finishing with a score of 68 and tying for 7th place.

Meanwhile, about half the field was still playing at the lengthy Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort in Morocco, which stretches 7,448 yards and offers a significant challenge.

Karandeep Kochhar, who began in the afternoon wave, played only nine holes but scored five birdies. This included a four-in-a-row streak from the second to the fifth hole, plus an additional birdie on the seventh. Last year, Kochhar was a T-4 finisher in the IGPL Dubai, tied with three others.

Indian golfer Shaurya Bhattacharya, competing on the Asian Tour, began his round from the tenth hole as part of the second group. He started with four pars, then birdied three of the following five holes, reaching 3-under. A fourth birdie on the third hole moved him into the Top-5 at 4-under. However, late bogeys on the sixth and eighth holes dropped him back, and he finished with a 70, 2-under. He was tied for 16th place.

Behind Runchanapong Youprayong’s 65, Australian Will Florimo scored a 66. Tied for third place were fellow Australians Jed Morgan, South African Ian Snyman in good form, and New Zealander Nick Voke, all with rounds of 67. Kochhar was also 5-under par but still had nine holes remaining.

Among other notable players, Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond, Bangladeshi veteran Siddikur Rehman, and South African Justin Harding finished their opening rounds at 2-under 70.

Tanapat Pichaikool, who won last week’s IGPL Morocco Rising Stars 2026 at the same course but on the Asian Development Tour, shot an even par 72.

--IANS

vi/bsk/

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