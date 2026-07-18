Sylvester Stallone on penning his memoir: Never thought I'd write this book

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Hollywood’s action superstar Sylvester Stallone has talked about his memoir, saying he never imagined he would one day write a book.

The action icon shared a video of himself reflecting on his life as he turns 80 and said the memoir chronicles his extraordinary journey of struggle, resilience and perseverance, sharing the untold story of the years that shaped him long before the blockbuster of "Rocky."

He said in the video: “This has been an incredibly busy year. I turned 80, which is remarkable,and Rocky turned 50, and I wrote a book. I never thought I'd write this book.”

The star said that this is almost like a “secret, a journey that I took, a miraculous journey that was full of struggle, and I'm telling you, it was difficult.”

“And there were so many times I wanted to quit and just give up, but something kept driving me forward, and that's what this story's about. And finally, I wanna share the authentic journey with all of you. So please, if you like, pre-order this book. You won't be disappointed,” he concluded.

In the caption section, Stallone wrote: “ I never thought I’d do it... but here we are. I wrote a memoir. Turning 80 has made me look back on the journey that got me here.”

“The struggles, the setbacks, the people who believed in me, and the years before Rocky that shaped the rest of my life. This isn’t just a story about success. It’s a story about survival and never giving up on yourself. I’m excited to finally share it with you.”

Stallone made his screen debut in the 1970 with "The Party at Kitty and Stud's". Before becoming a Hollywood icon, Stallone took on a few uncredited roles in films like Downhill Racer and Bananas.

However, his breakthrough and official launch into mainstream cinema came in 1974 with his starring role in "The Lords of Flatbush". Shortly after, he wrote and starred in the 1976 blockbuster "Rocky", which established him as a global icon.

--IANS

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