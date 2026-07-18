Anil Kapoor on ‘Judaai’, ‘Lamhe’, ‘Khoobsurat’: I’ve persistently championed strong female characters

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood star Anil Kapoor says championing strong female characters has been a constant throughout his career, pointing to films such as Judaai and Lamhe, as well as productions like Khoobsurat, Veere Di Wedding and Crew, as examples of his long-standing belief in women-led narratives.

Anil shared his two cents on Instagram as he made a post about his latest release Alpha. He shared that his conviction is further reinforced by the strong women in his personal life.

Anil wrote in the caption section: “I’ve always believed that we need more films with strong female leads and voices...Whether it was acting in Judaai, Lamhe all those years ago, or producing Khoobsurat, Veere di Wedding and Crew, I’ve persistently championed strong female characters who are central to the story.”

The actor credited his “powerful” daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor for his bent “strong female characters.”

“Perhaps it’s because I’m a father of two incredibly strong women and the husband of a powerhouse, or maybe it’s because female energy shaping and changing our world is a fact and reality of life,” he mentioned.

“Either way, it’s encouraging to work with people like Aditya Chopra, Shiv, Bobby, Alia, Sharvari, and the entire YRF team, who continue to believe in stories with women at the centre. That’s what makes projects like this possible,” he added.

Talking about his latest release, Alpha, it is the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

The film follows a highly trained assassin raised in isolation as a super-soldier by a rogue commander. When she discovers the dark truth about her family and her stolen childhood, she teams up with her long lost sister to take down her creator and his illicit military program.

--IANS

dc/