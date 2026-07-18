IMD issues heavy rain alert for 15 states; Himachal, J&K brace for intense monsoon spell

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms across 15 states on Saturday, warning of intense rainfall, strong winds and lightning as monsoon activity gathers pace in several parts of the country.

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds with speeds of up to 70 kilometres per hour is likely in several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The strong winds may cause damage to trees, electric poles and standing crops, while lightning poses an additional risk in many areas, particularly across eastern India.

The weather department has advised people to remain indoors during thunderstorms, avoid taking shelter under trees and follow advisories issued by local authorities. Residents have also been cautioned about possible disruptions to transport and power supply in areas affected by severe weather.

In Himachal Pradesh, the Meteorological Centre in Shimla has issued an Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts from July 19 to July 23. The alert comes as a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to become active over the region alongside the southwest monsoon from today, leading to widespread rainfall across the state.

The Director of the Meteorological Centre, Shobhit Katiyar, said a Yellow Alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla and Sirmaur districts for today. Authorities have urged residents and tourists to remain vigilant, especially in areas vulnerable to landslides and flash floods.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued a warning for J&K, forecasting heavy rainfall with the possibility of flash floods, landslides and waterlogging in low-lying areas over the next few days. The department has advised people to exercise special caution on Saturday night, Sunday morning, and between July 20 and 22, when weather conditions are expected to remain particularly severe.

Residents have been advised to avoid visiting rivers, streams and waterfalls, travel carefully on hilly roads and strictly follow instructions issued by the local administration. Disaster management agencies have been directed to remain on high alert and ensure preparedness to respond to any emergency arising from adverse weather conditions.

The IMD has urged people across the affected regions to closely monitor official weather bulletins and advisories, as the weather situation may change rapidly during the ongoing monsoon spell.

--IANS

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