Tom Holland says ‘The Odyssey’ ‘challenged’ him and ‘fulfilled creatively’

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Hollywood star Tom Holland has written a note filled with gratitude for his latest release ‘The Odyssey’, describing the film as both creatively fulfilling and an unforgettable adventure.

The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic poem the Odyssey, Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, and it chronicles his long and perilous journey home after the Trojan War and his encounters with mythical beings as he attempts to reunite with his wife, Penelope, portrayed by Anne Hathaway.

Sharing a string of images from the promotional world tour of the film with the entire cast, Holland wrote in the caption section of the photo-sharing website: “There are movies where you are challenged and fulfilled creatively and there are jobs where you meet wonderful people. The Odyssey is BOTH.”

Holland, who plays Telemachus, Odysseus and Penelope's son and the prince of Ithaca, who is determined to find his father, said that “being a part of this epic adventure has been one of the greatest pleasures of my career.”

The star thanked filmmaker Christopher Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, the cast and crew for giving him what he called the "opportunity of a lifetime."

“I couldn’t be more grateful for the experience and the lessons I’ve learnt. Thank you to our amazing crew for going the distance, thank you to our wonderful cast for shepherding me through this whirlwind and thank you to Chris and Emma for your guidance and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime,” he wrote.

Holland concluded the post saying: “I couldn’t be prouder of everyone involved. The Odyssey is out now! Enjoy it on every and all formats you can and I’ll see you soon.”

The ensemble cast also includes Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron.

--IANS

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