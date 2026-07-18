Anju Mahendru remembers Rajesh Khanna on 14th death anniversary: Miss you my friend

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Veteran actress Anju Mahendru paid an emotional tribute to late superstar and her good friend Rajesh Khanna on his 14th death anniversary, on July 18.

She remembered her good friend with a nostalgic throwback picture and a heartfelt note.

Taking to her social media account, Anju shared a black-and-white picture featuring herself with Rajesh Khanna from their younger days. In the candid picture, the two are seen engrossed in conversation, with Khanna casually holding a cigarette and Anju looking at him with a smile.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Just keep counting the years!!! 14 years today... miss you my friend."

For the uninitiated, Anju and Rajesh Khanna shared a close bond that dated back to the late 1960s. The two were reportedly in a relationship for several years before eventually parting ways.

Despite their separation, they continued to remain on cordial terms over the years.

For the uninitiated, it is reported that Rajesh Khanna, born Jatin Khanna on December 29, 1942, was adopted by his relatives, Chunnilal Khanna and Leelawati Khanna, who raised him in Mumbai. His biological parents were Lala Hiranand Khanna and Chandrani Khanna.

He later went on to earning the title of Hindi cinema's first superstar, with his incredible work.

Rajesh Khanna passed away on July 18, 2012, at the age of 69 after battling prolonged health issues.

He delivered an unmatched string of blockbuster hits during the late 1960s and early 1970s, including 'Aradhana', 'Anand', 'Kati Patang', 'Amar Prem', 'Haathi Mere Saathi', 'Safar' and 'Namak Haraam'.

The actor was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, posthumously in 2013. He is survived by his daughters, Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna.

–IANS

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