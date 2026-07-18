Sonam Wangchuk shifted to hospital after 20-day hunger strike; Delhi Police cite HC order

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for the past 20 days at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, was shifted to a hospital early on Saturday after his health deteriorated.

The move came in compliance with directions of the Delhi High Court and on the advice of medical experts.

Police personnel reached the protest site in the morning and shifted Wangchuk to the hospital amid sloganeering and protests by activists of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been leading the agitation seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak.

In a post on social media platform X, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said, “As per orders of Hon’ble High Court and on expert medical advise due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the orders of Hon’ble High Court the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued, however police took maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely. We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest.”

The police action came ahead of a scheduled hearing in the Delhi High Court on Wangchuk’s health. Earlier this week, the High Court had directed authorities to conduct daily clinical health assessments of the activist, observing that “the life of any citizen is precious” and instructing the Centre to ensure all necessary medical intervention to safeguard his life.

Doctors monitoring Wangchuk had on Friday described his condition as an emergency, expressing concern over the possibility of organ failure. Daily medical bulletins had also indicated a steady deterioration in his health, stating that the 59-year-old activist had lost more than eight kilograms since beginning his indefinite fast.

Wangchuk launched the hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. The protest at Jantar Mantar was organised by the online satirical movement, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is also seeking wider reforms in the country’s education system.

Over the past few days, several Opposition leaders, including Congress leader Pawan Khera, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, visited Wangchuk at the protest site and appealed to him to end his fast in view of his deteriorating health.

The protesters have also called for a march to Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session on July 20 and have appealed to political parties to join the demonstration.

--IANS

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