Amitabh Bachchan announces changes in 'KBC', says contestants will have to think harder

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) and Amitabh Bachchan unveiled the theme of the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) – ‘Sochna Padega’.

The official promos of the show were revealed on the host channel's official social media account where Amitabh Bachchan mentioned that the show has undergone a few changes this season.

He also added that contestants will have to now think harder this season.

Speaking in his signature style in the first promo, Amitabh Bachchan says, "Aaj-kal jawaab jo haina woh har jagah milne lag gaya hain, aapke jeb main bhi. Nahi samjhe? Arey bhaisahab aapke phone pe. Isliye iss baar KBC mai humne kuch badalne ka prayatna kiya hai, jawab yaad rakhne se kaam nahi chalega, uss jawab ke liye aapko sochna padega. Ji haan, Sochna Padega."

(These days, answers are available everywhere, even in your pocket. Didn't understand? I mean on your phone. That's why this time we've tried to change things a little in KBC. Simply memorising answers won't be enough anymore; you'll have to think to arrive at the right answer. Yes, you'll have to think)

In the second promo, he adds, "Bhughol, Itihaas, aur Vigyaan inn sabka gyaan iss baar KBC mai kaafi nahi hoga. Kyunki, ab khel jo hai woh badal gaya hain. Kewal uttar yaad rakhne se kaam nahi chalne wala… 'Sochna Padega,'... Ji haan."

(This time, knowledge of geography, history and science alone won't be enough in KBC. That's because the game has changed. Merely remembering the answers won't work anymore... you'll have to think. Yes, you'll have to think)

In the third promo, he says, "Dekhiye aaj AI ne duniya ko badal diya hain, aur yeh badlav joh haina rukne wala nahi hain. Joh kal tak namumkin lagta tha, woh aaj pal bhar main mumkin hojata hain. Aur, yeh iss badalti hui duniya main hum sabko bhi badalna padega.. islye, KBC mai bhi humne kuch badalne ka prayatna kiya hai, ab uttar dene se pehle aapko… Haan… 'Sochna Padega'."

(Today, AI has changed the world, and this change isn't going to stop. What seemed impossible until yesterday can now become possible in just a moment. In this rapidly changing world, all of us must adapt. That's why we've also tried to bring a change to KBC. Now, before giving an answer, you'll have to... yes... think)

KBC season 18 is all set to kickstart from August 10 this year.

Anchored by Amitabh Bachchan, the concept of ‘Sochna Padega’ comes alive through the brand films. Set across relatable everyday situations, the promos highlight that while information is now instantly accessible and technology has transformed, what truly matters is the ability to think critically, analyse information and adapt to changing times meaningfully. 'Kyunki Is Baar KBC par jawab yaad rakhne se kaam nahi chalega … ‘Sochna Padega'.

Sharing the thought behind this year's campaign, a ‘Sony Pictures Networks India spokesperson’ said, "KBC has become a cultural phenomenon that has firmly established itself as a knowledge-led conversation starter. This season, with 'Sochna Padega', the conversation evolves to celebrate the power of applied knowledge & decision making. This season, KBC is championing a mindset that is increasingly relevant in today's world."

For the uninitiated, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' first premiered in 2000, with Amitabh Bachchan taking over as the host and transforming the quiz show into one of Indian television's most iconic franchises.

Barring the third season, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan in 2007, Amitabh Bachchan has hosted every edition of the show. With the upcoming 18th season, the megastar marks 26 years of his association with 'KBC'.

--IANS

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