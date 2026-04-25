Eliminated terrorist of October 7 attack: IDF

Jerusalem, April 25 (IANS) IDF eliminated a terrorist who infiltrated the territory of the State of Israel on October 7, said the IDF on Saturday.

Hamas terrorists who planned to carry out terrorist attacks, including a terrorist who infiltrated the territory of the State of Israel in the murderous massacre on October 7, were eliminated by IDF and Shin Bet, the IDF said in a post on X.

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF also reported a stockpile of anti-tank missiles belonging to the Hezbollah terror organisation being located by the forces of the 146th Division in southern Lebanon.

IDF also struck buildings used by the Hezbollah terror organisation, including the "Radwan Force" unit for military purposes, and a warehouse used to store combat equipment, south of the forward defence line, it stated.

The Air Force successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target launched from the direction of Lebanon toward the Israeli territory, after the alerts were activated in several areas in the northern part of the country, said the IDF earlier in the day.

The IDF also posted that they struck launchers of the terror organisation Hezbollah in the areas of Dir al-Zahrani, Kafr Reman, and Al-Sa'miya in southern Lebanon, north of the forward defence line.

In the southern command, the IDF forces identified a pick-up truck containing several armed terrorists in the southern Gaza Strip, said the IDF.

The terrorists were operating to advance immediate terror plots against IDF forces operating in the Gaza Strip, and following the identification, the armed terrorists were attacked and eliminated from the air in order to remove the immediate threat, said the official handle of the IDF on X.

The post further clarified that “IDF forces in the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.”

–IANS

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