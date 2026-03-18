March 18, 2026 4:44 PM हिंदी

ICC Rankings: Mehidy climbs to No. 2 among ODI all-rounders; Santner gains big in T20I

ICC Rankings: Mehidy climbs to No. 2 among ODI all-rounders; Santner makes gains big in T20I

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz has made significant gains in the ODI charts following a string of impressive performances against Pakistan in the recently concluded three-match ODI series at home.

Mehidy climbed nine places to move to joint seventh in the ODI bowlers’ rankings, while also improving two spots to rise to second in the ODI all-rounders’ list.

Mehidy was among Bangladesh's best performers during the recent three-game ODI series against Pakistan at home, with the all-rounder collecting five wickets across three matches.

Bangladesh's prime batter Tanzid Hasan, who scored his maiden century against Pakistan, also surged 31 places to 55th, while Litton Das moved up 10 spots to 82nd. Among bowlers, Taskin Ahmed climbed 12 places to 28th and Mustafizur Rahman gained 13 positions to reach 47th.

Despite losing the series, Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha jumped nine places to joint ninth in the ODI batting rankings. He also improved three spots to be placed joint 10th among ODI all-rounders. Shaheen Shah Afridi advanced four places to be tied for 25th in the ODI all-rounders’ list after contributing with the ball.

In T20Is, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner registered the biggest gains, continuing his strong form from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup into the ongoing home series against South Africa.

Santner, who has picked up three wickets and scored 35 runs in the opening two matches of the five-game series, climbed 11 places to 13th in the T20I bowlers’ rankings. He also moved up two spots to joint seventh in the T20I all-rounders’ list, achieving a career-best rating.

Among his teammates, Lockie Ferguson rose 18 places to 51st in the T20I bowling rankings, while Devon Conway gained four spots to reach 70th among batters. India’s Abhishek Sharma continues to lead the T20I batting rankings.

South Africa also saw movement, with George Linde climbing 11 places to 23rd in the T20I all-rounders’ list after his contribution of 33 runs in the second match. Fellow pacer Ottneil Baartman jumped 23 places to 73rd in the T20I bowlers’ rankings.

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma maintained his top spot in the T20I batters' rankings with Varun Chakaravarthy also continuing in the second spot in the T20I bowling chart.

--IANS

sds/bc

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