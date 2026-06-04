Santhosh, Reshma Venkatesh-starrer 'Double Occupancy' to hit screens on June 12

Chennai, June 4 (IANS)The makers of director Aswin Kandasamy's romantic fantasy drama 'Double Occupancy' (DO), featuring actors Santhosh, Reshma Venkatesh, Samyuktha Viswanathan and Vinoth Kishan in the lead, on Thursday announced that the film would hit screens on June 12 this year.

Avni Movies, one of the production houses producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement. It said, "Double Occupancy month. #DoubleOccupancy - releasing in theatres near you on June 12."

The unit of the film had wrapped up the film's shooting in February this year.

For the unaware, the film is being produced by Avni Cinemax, in collaboration with Benzz Media.

Sources in the unit say that the film's story looks to blend tender romance with imaginative fantasy and contemporary reflections on identity.

They say that the film, which is set for release soon, will seek to push the boundaries of mainstream Tamil cinema with its daring premise and emotionally resonant storytelling.

At its heart, Double Occupancy (DO), sources say, will be a sweeping romantic fantasy exploring identity, duality, science versus faith, and the aching beauty of loving someone who exists in two different forms.

Leading the film is Santhosh of 'Ponniyin Selvan' fame, Reshma Venkatesh, who is continuing her streak of bold, dynamic roles, Vinoth Kishan, who has been celebrated for his intense, layered performances in films such as 'Naan Mahaan Alla' and 'Andhaghaaram', and Samyuktha Viswanath, whose craze since 'Katchi Sera' has made her one of the most exciting talents of her generation.

In the film, Samyuktha is paired opposite Santhosh and her character in Double Occupancy adds both charm and emotional grounding to the film’s fantastical undertones.

Actors VTV Ganesh and Bagavathi Perumal too will be a part of the cast.

After years of experience working with leading production houses, Aswin Kandasamy will make his directorial debut with this film.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Santhakumar Chakravarthy and music by Sam CS. Editing for the film is by Praveen Antony while production design has been handled by Senthil Raghavan. Costumes are by Sruthi R. Kannan.

--IANS

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