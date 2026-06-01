ICC Board approves trialling use of pink balls in Tests to tackle bad light, legside wides; consultation with head coach during drinks break

Ahmedabad, June 1 (IANS) The International Cricket Council has approved trialing the use of a pink ball in all Test matches when there is a threat of weather interruption so that play is not affected by bad light, and to continue under lights while also researching lighting technology for match officials and venues to reduce lost play due to poor light. The meeting also approved match officials to use Hawk-Eye data while deciding on illegal bowling actions.

In the ICC Board meetings held in Ahmedabad on Sunday, the ICC also decided to allow the head-coach or a designated representative to consult the teams during scheduled drinks intervals, mandate 15-minute intervals in T20I matches, and require batters to be ready at the resumption of play.

In a statement released on Monday, the ICC said the decisions are aimed at enhancing global competition structures and fostering innovation in the game.

The ICC Board has approved several recommendations from the Chief Executives Committee, including trialling the use of a pink ball in Test Matches, with prior agreement from both teams, to maximise play in case of anticipated bad light.

The recommendation to undertake research on lighting technology for match officials and venues to reduce lost play due to poor light, with ICC co-funding R&D projects alongside Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). It has also accepted the Chief Executives Committee's suggestion for enabling match officials to access Hawk-Eye data when considering reporting an illegal bowling action.

The ICC Board also approved updates to the Playing Conditions to allow head coaches or their designees to consult with teams during scheduled drinks intervals. It has also made it mandatory to have 15-minute intervals in T20I matches and requires batters to be ready at the resumption of play.

The ICC has also approved permanent adoption of the legside wides trial and all remaining MCC Laws of Cricket changes effective 1 October 2026.

Updates to the Classification of Official Cricket, confirming that teams in the CWC Challenge League remain eligible to play other List A limited overs matches during each Challenge League tournament cycle, were also approved.

--IANS

bsk/