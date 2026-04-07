I&B Ministry extends TRP suspension for news channels to curb sensational coverage amid West Asia conflict

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on Tuesday directed the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to continue withholding the publication of Television Rating Points (TRPs) for news channels for an additional four weeks, or until further orders, citing concerns over sensationalism and speculative reporting related to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

"According to the direction, whereas the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had issued a Direction dated 06.03.2026 to M/s Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), a Television Rating agency, to immediately withhold reporting the Television Rating Points (TRPS) for News TV Channels for a period of four (4) weeks or until further directions, whichever is earlier," the I&B Ministry said.

The directive is aimed at curbing the broadcast of exaggerated and unverified content by certain news channels, which the government believes could create panic among viewers.

"Direction was aimed towards curbing the display of unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content by some news genre channels amidst the West Asia conflict, which may potentially create panic among the general public, especially those having friends and family in the affected areas or residing in the affected areas," the I&B said.

This comes as the conflict situation still largely prevails at the moment.

"Whereas the conflict situation still largely prevails at the moment; Therefore, in the public interest, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting hereby directs M/s BARC to withhold reporting the Television Rating Points (TRPS) for News TV Channels for a further period of four (4) weeks or until further directions, whichever is earlier,” the Ministry said in its statement.

The Ministry had earlier issued a similar direction on March 6, instructing BARC to suspend TRP reporting for four weeks. As the situation in West Asia continues to remain volatile, the Ministry has now decided to extend the suspension in the interest of public welfare.

TRPs serve as a crucial metric for broadcasters and advertisers to evaluate viewership and determine advertising rates. The suspension of TRP data is expected to significantly impact the commercial positioning of news channels, as it removes a key benchmark used to attract advertisers and measure audience share against competitors.

This is not the first instance of such action. In 2020, the Ministry had ordered a temporary suspension of TRP ratings for news channels following allegations of data manipulation, which were investigated by the Mumbai Police and involved several broadcasters.

Established in 2010 under the aegis of the broadcasting industry, BARC is the sole authorised body responsible for measuring television audience data in India. Its ratings influence multi-crore advertising deals, making any suspension a decision with far-reaching implications not only for editorial practices but also for the business dynamics of the television news industry.

--IANS

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