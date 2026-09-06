IAF to display famous Dolphin Leap and Spot Stall Turn manoeuvres at airshow in Egypt

Cairo, Sep 6 (IANS) The Sarang Helicopter Display Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will display its famous "Dolphin Leap" manoeuvre and also present a new manoeuvre called the Spot Stall Turn at the 2nd edition of the EI Alamein International Airshow at EI Alamein International Airport in Egypt, the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

The team reached Egypt to participate in the airshow, which is scheduled to be held from September 8 to 10.

"The IAF Sarang team is the world's only five-helicopter display team. The team will showcase precision, professionalism and flying skills through a series of meticulously choreographed displays. This marks another significant milestone in international engagements by the Indian Air Force, reflecting growing defence and diplomatic ties between India and Egypt," the Ministry of Defence said.

"Flying the indigenously designed and manufactured Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, the Sarang team is renowned for its demanding formation manoeuvres, close-proximity flying and synchronised aerial sequences," it added.

The Ministry also said that the display highlights not only the exceptional skill and discipline of its pilots but also the capabilities of India's indigenous aerospace industry.

According to the Ministry, the team's participation will provide an opportunity for spectators and aviation enthusiasts from across the world to witness the versatility and agility of the ALH Dhruv while witnessing the bold spirit of the Indian Air Force.

"The El Alamein International Airshow brings together leading Air Forces as well as professionals in the aerospace, defence, and space sectors from around the world. The Sarang display over Egyptian skies will add a distinctive dimension to the event, besides strengthening ties with other international teams from across the world," the Ministry added.

On Tuesday, the Indian Embassy in Egypt said that the aerial display by the Sarang Helicopter Display Team will be a major highlight of the El Alamein Air Show, highlighting India's growing defence capabilities and the depth of India-Egypt defence cooperation.

"The Indian Embassy in Egypt hosted an event on India-Egypt defence collaboration and participation in the El Alamein Air Show, highlighting India's growing defence capabilities and the depth of India-Egypt defence cooperation," the Embassy said on social media platform X.

"The aerial display by the Sarang Helicopter Display Team will be a major highlight of the airshow. The Commander and Pilots of the Sarang Display Team joined the press conference and spoke about the Advanced Light Helicopter used for the display and on their participation at the 2nd edition of the El Alamein International Airshow," it added.

--IANS

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