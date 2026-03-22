IAEA reports no radiation risk after missile incident near Dimona, urges restraint around nuclear sites

Vienna, March 22 (IANS) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed it is closely monitoring reports of a missile incident in Dimona, stating that no damage has been detected at Israel’s sensitive nuclear research infrastructure.

In a statement posted on X, the agency said it was aware of reports involving a missile impact in the city but had “not received any indication of damage to the nuclear research center Negev.” The facility is widely associated with Israel’s nuclear program.

The IAEA further noted that information from regional states indicated no abnormal radiation levels had been detected following the incident. Director General Rafael Grossi emphasised the need for “maximum military restraint,” particularly in areas surrounding nuclear facilities, to prevent any escalation that could lead to a nuclear safety crisis.

The warning comes amid heightened tensions in the region and follows reports of fresh attacks on nuclear infrastructure in Iran.

Earlier on Saturday, the IAEA said it had been informed by Iranian authorities of an attack on the Natanz nuclear facility. The agency confirmed it is investigating the situation and has not received any reports of increased off-site radiation levels.

Grossi reiterated his call for restraint, warning that continued military actions near nuclear sites could result in severe and potentially irreversible consequences.

According to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the United States and Israel were responsible for the attack on the Natanz uranium-enrichment facility earlier in the day. Iranian officials stated that no radioactive leaks had occurred and that nearby residents were not in danger.

Iranian nuclear facilities have been repeatedly targeted since a joint US-Israeli campaign reportedly began on February 28. Earlier in the week, strikes were reported near the Bushehr nuclear power plant along the Persian Gulf coast. Iranian authorities described it as the third such incident involving nuclear-related sites, following earlier attacks on Natanz and Isfahan.

Tehran has urged the IAEA to strongly condemn these actions, warning that continued strikes near nuclear infrastructure pose a “very grave and serious situation” with potentially global implications.

--IANS

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