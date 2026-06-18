'I have paid a lot of attention to my fitness for maintaining my position in the team': Manpreet Singh

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) India’s most-capped hockey player Manpreet Singh has credited his longevity at the highest level to an unwavering focus on fitness, saying maintaining peak physical condition is essential to survive in modern international hockey.

The veteran midfielder, who recently became the most-capped player in Indian hockey history with 413 appearances, said the demands of the sport have increased significantly over the years, making fitness a non-negotiable aspect of a player’s career.

“If you are not fit, you cannot survive in world-class hockey. That’s why I have paid a lot of attention to my fitness,” Manpreet replied to an IANS query during a media interaction.

The 33-year-old explained that staying competitive in the national setup requires constant improvement, regardless of age or experience.

“As the number of matches increases, I have to increase my fitness as well because if I don’t stay fit, I won’t be able to keep my position in the team,” he said.

Manpreet revealed that the coaching staff's message has always been straightforward: performance and selection are closely linked to physical conditioning.

“It is clear from the coach that if you want to stay in the team, you have to stay fit,” he said.

The experienced midfielder added that maintaining fitness is a year-round commitment, with no room for complacency even during breaks from competition.

“Personally, whenever I am on a break or in camps, I continue my fitness routine to stay fit. So what all things will I have to do for that if I want to play for India,and for that, I have worked very hard to keep myself fit. Like in food, what to eat and what not to eat. And I have sacrificed a lot," he said.

For more than a decade and a half, Manpreet has been the heartbeat of Indian hockey -- the relentless engine in midfield, the leader in moments of pressure, and the embodiment of consistency at the highest level.

Since making his senior debut as a fearless 19-year-old in 2011, he has been at the centre of India's resurgence on the world stage, helping shape one of the most successful eras in the country's modern hockey history. Now, with a record that once seemed untouchable, Manpreet has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players ever to wear the Indian jersey.

The 33-year-old is the only active player in world hockey with over 400 caps, underlining not only his longevity but also an extraordinary level of consistency and excellence sustained over 15 years at the highest level, in which his fitness has played a major role.

--IANS

sds/