Akshaye Khanna enjoys a lunch date with longtime friend Rajat Rawail, latter shares rare pic

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actor Akshaye Khanna recently caught up with his good friend and filmmaker Rajat Rawail over a relaxed lunch in Mumbai.

Rajat Rawail, on Wednesday, sharing a candid glimpse of their get-together on his social media account, wrote, “super luncheon with my best best buddy, the super talented acting juggernaut akshaye khanna & rajat rawail bandra © wed 9/9/36 © friends for ever n ever.”

In the picture, the two friends can be seen seated across a table at a restaurant, posing for the camera.

Talking about Akshaye Khanna, the actor meanwhile, continues to be in the spotlight for his choice of different roles.

After making an impact with his recent performance in Dhurandhar, the actor is now preparing to surprise audiences with another striking transformation in the upcoming mythological film ‘Mahakali’.

In the film, reportedly Akshaye Khanna will be seen as Shukracharya, the guru of the Asuras. The makers had recently unveiled the first extended glimpse, titled ‘Shukracharya’s War Cry’, showcasing the actor in an intense and dramatically transformed avatar.

Directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru and written by Prasanth Varma, Mahakali is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. The film also stars Sriya Reddy, Bhoomi Shetty and Rohit Saraf. It is slated to release in theatres on January 8, 2027.

For the uninitiated, Akshaye Khanna has also been riding high on the success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, in which he delivered a performance as Rehman Dakait which received widespread appreciation.

The action thriller, headlined by Ranveer Singh and featuring Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, released in theatres on December 5, 2025. Akshaye Khanna enjoys a lunch date with longtime friend Rajat Rawail, latter shares rare pics Khanna reprised his role in the franchise’s sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which released on March 19, 2026.

–IANS

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