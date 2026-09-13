'I did not expect anything like this': Rybakina shocked after US Open triumph

New York, Sep 13 (IANS) Elena Rybakina admitted she was shocked by her remarkable US Open triumph after defeating two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in the women’s singles final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday.

Rybakina, who feared an Achilles issue could keep her out of the tournament, overcame the physical concerns and a strong fightback from Sabalenka to seal a three-set victory in two hours and 21 minutes and claim her third Grand Slam title.

“It’s just incredible. I still can’t believe it. I mean, no words,” said Rybakina after the title win.

The Kazakh had not even touched her racquet for seven days before the tournament and revealed that her preparations in New York were far from ideal.

“Somehow, day by day, we were trying to find a way, adapting to all the challenges I was waking up with every day. I was not touching my racquet for seven days before the tournament,” she said.

Despite the uncertainty, Rybakina managed to put together a title-winning campaign after just four days of practice.

“Just four days of practice, a lot of belief in yourself and talking with the team nonstop about the tactics, how I played in Canada, how I played in Cincinnati. I mean, it’s just so many things. Everything went my way. I’m shocked,” she said.

Rybakina had already beaten Sabalenka in the Australian Open final earlier this year and completed a memorable Grand Slam season by defeating her rival again in New York.

“I did not expect anything like this coming into this tournament. I have been feeling it a little bit with the injury, but somehow everything aligned together on my side,” she said.

Rybakina also praised defending champion Sabalenka after their latest high-profile battle.

“Aryna, you are a wonderful champion. It’s so difficult to play against you; you push to such limits. I was dying on the court against you. I was just trying to get all the possible balls,” she said.

The Kazakh player admitted she was willing to take risks despite the foot problem that had troubled her before the tournament.

“Everything was working today, and in these tight moments I was trying to push myself as hard as possible. On the court I was basically diving on all these balls; I did not care about my foot whatever happened, and it worked,” she said.

The 2026 US Open title is Rybakina’s third Major crown and her third title of the season, taking her career tally to 14. She is now one French Open title away from completing a career Grand Slam.

Reflecting on her long wait for success at Flushing Meadows, Rybakina said: “I want to say thank you to such beautiful spectators for an amazing atmosphere. I honestly was coming here for the last ten years, and it was never successful. Nothing close to that. It’s just incredible. I am falling in love with New York more and more, and it is amazing for me.”

Rybakina will debut as world No. 1 in rankings on Monday, bringing an end to Sabalenka's second stint at the top. Her first reign was considerably shorter, just eight weeks in 2023.

--IANS

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