September 13, 2026 12:47 PM हिंदी

As BRICS chair, India focused on resilience, innovation, cooperation, sustainability: PM Modi

As BRICS chair, India focused on resilience, innovation, cooperation, sustainability: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that under India's BRICS presidency, the focus has been placed on four pillars -- resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability; while also acknowledging the group's efforts to turn the shared vision of the member states into a "win-win situation".

In his closing remarks at the 18th BRICS Summit held at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, PM Modi said, "Today, this group is uniting different continents, cultures, and development journeys. This is a testament to the growing strength, attraction, and unwavering confidence of BRICS."

Stressing the theme of the BRICS Summit -- 'Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth' -- PM Modi said that he is happy that, with the support of all the member states, India was able to turn the shared vision into "win-win collaboration".

Speaking about the conflicts, PM Modi said, "Today, the global tensions are increasing, which is negatively affecting the common man. Pandemics, climate change disasters and supply chain disruptions have shown that in the current interconnected world, no crisis remains confined to a single region. Therefore, we have placed special focus on enhancing resilience within the BRICS group."

He said that it is essential to identify challenges promptly, remain prepared for them, and take immediate action.

PM Modi also announced an early warning system for infectious diseases, as well as new disaster management guidelines.

With this approach, the Prime Minister said, "A consensus has been reached on a BRICS Integrated Early Warning System for the prevention of and response to infectious diseases. Additionally, Early Warning Data Integration Guidelines have been formulated for disaster management."

He said that the BRICS Logistics Supply Chain Cooperation Framework will help make the supply chains "more reliable and resilient".

Under the umbrella of innovation, PM Modi said that the BRICS Incubator Network will connect startups and incubators of the member states. He said that India has proposed the BRICS Startup Innovation Fund to promote innovative and scalable solutions.

He further mentioned that the BRICS Network on Digital Agriculture will create new opportunities for farmers and, through this initiative, AI, geospatial technology, and digital public infrastructure will be aligned with the actual needs of farmers.

"The weaponisation of technology and critical minerals can create hurdles for common growth. Therefore, we have emphasised inclusivity in the adoption of technology," he added.

PM Modi said that India has advanced the spirit of friendship, partnership, and cooperation through the BRICS.

"We have made efforts to ensure that BRICS cooperation is not limited to governments alone. We want our entrepreneurs, farmers, researchers, women, youth, and ordinary citizens to become active participants as well," the Prime Minister said.

--IANS

sd/

LATEST NEWS

‘I would put this moment right at the top’: Rybakina reflects on US Open triumph

'I'd put this moment right at the top': Rybakina on US Open triumph

Parineeti Chopra showers love on hubby Raghav Chadha as he shares highlights from Uzbekistan visit

Parineeti Chopra showers love on hubby Raghav Chadha as he shares highlights from Uzbekistan visit

Ajay Devgn pens heartfelt wish for son Yug: Still my favourite little troublemaker

Ajay Devgn pens heartfelt wish for son Yug: Still my favourite little troublemaker

Chinese President Xi Jinping departs from Delhi after attending BRICS Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping departs from Delhi after attending BRICS Summit

'Irreversible' rise of multipolarity reflected in BRICS requires UNSC reforms: UN chief

'Irreversible' rise of multipolarity reflected in BRICS requires UNSC reforms: UN chief

Defending champions Kataka Panthers unveil squad ahead of Odisha T20 League 2026

Defending champions Kataka Panthers unveil squad ahead of Odisha T20 League 2026

Ram Gopal Varma cooking a love dish full of gangster curry with Mohit Suri

Ram Gopal Varma cooking a love dish full of gangster curry with Mohit Suri

'I did not expect anything like this': Rybakina shocked after US Open triumph

'I did not expect anything like this': Rybakina shocked after US Open triumph

Global South's confidence in BRICS has grown as voices are heard, says PM Modi

Global South's confidence in BRICS has grown as voices are heard, says PM Modi

LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi meet Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim in Delhi

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi meet Malaysian PM over breakfast