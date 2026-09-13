Ram Gopal Varma cooking a love dish full of gangster curry with Mohit Suri

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Ace filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma announced through his latest post on X (Earlier known as Twitter) that he is working on something exciting with the 'Saiyaara' maker Mohit Suri.

On Sunday, RGV took to the micro-blogging site and shared a selfie with Mohit Suri, claiming that the two filmmakers are 'cooking a love dish full of gangster curry'.

While the 'Satya' maker did not divulge any details about their forthcoming project, he assured that they will be revealing them shortly.

RGV's latest tweet read, "Me and #Saiyaara ‘s @mohit11481 for his NEXT film , are COOKING together a LOVE DISH full of GANGSTER CURRY .. Details to be SERVED VERY VERY SOON (sic)."

Reacting to the announcement, users expressed their excitement in the comment section.

One of the netizens shared, "Its Just WOW to see you both in one photo.. I Love Mohith suris films and how he blends Trend setter music! I watched his ZEHER, Woh Lamhe in Theatres at that Time. What a Music in those Films.. Just WOW !!"

Another one commented, "Sir, just add that raw Satya–Company masala, mix it with Mohit Suri’s signature music magic, and let your unique music taste do the rest. This gangster curry already sounds dangerously delicious."

"Sir.. Push your ideas into different.. Unforgettable cinema to change film stage like shiva but new way once again...," read the third comment.

At the moment, Ram Gopal Varma is busy working on his horror comedy, 'Police Station Mein Bhoot' featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Genelia Deshmukh.

Earlier, RGV spoke about reuniting with Manoj Bajpayee for his much-awaited drama. He told IANS, “Working with Manoj again after Satya is both thrilling and nostalgic. Fear becomes most frightening when it challenges the highest authority of protection, and a police station is the ultimate symbol."

--IANS

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