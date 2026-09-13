WHO Director-General thanks PM Modi for warm welcome, hails BRICS 2026 health commitments

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Sunday, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the warm welcome at the 2026 BRICS summit in New Delhi and lauded the bloc’s commitments to strengthening global health cooperation and delivering “Health For All”, as outlined in the New Delhi Declaration.

In a post on X, Ghebreyesus said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thank you for the warm welcome to the 2026 BRICS Delhi Summit. I very much appreciate the BRICS Leaders’ strong support for WHO and multilateralism, and the commitment, as reflected in the declaration, to universal health coverage, resilient health systems, the successful conclusion of negotiations on the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing Annex to the Pandemic Agreement, efforts to end TB, strengthening the health workforce, digital health, the integration of traditional medicine, and delivering Health For All.”

The New Delhi Declaration 2026, adopted at the 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital on Saturday, welcomed the deepening of cooperation in global health initiatives and reaffirmed the bloc’s commitment to advancing universal health coverage through resilient, inclusive, and people-centred approaches.

“We recognise the significance of continued cooperation among the BRICS members and the necessity of sharing valuable experiences, innovations and best practices for improving health outcomes across the BRICS countries. We reiterate our shared conviction that multilateral cooperation in health must be preserved and reinforced, emphasising the vital coordinating role of the World Health Organisation,” read the declaration.

While welcoming the outcomes of the 16th BRICS Health Ministers' Meeting held in Chandigarh in July, BRICS leaders recognised tuberculosis (TB) as a critical global public health challenge requiring coordinated action, sustained investment in research and effective mechanisms for cross - learning and innovations.

“We reiterate that individual countries and institutions have a key role to play in the path to end TB, which is possible through mutual collaboration, shared technology, and a unified front to foster TB research,” the declaration noted.

Director-General of the World Trade Organisation Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala also expressed gratitude to PM Modi for his support towards the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) and meaningful WTO Reform.

“An engaging conversation and catch-up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India on the state of the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) and the WTO, including the opportunities and challenges for the Reform of the organization. Prime Minister Modi stated his support for the MTS and also for meaningful WTO Reform. Thank you for this, Mr. PM,” Iweala posted on X.

As BRICS Chair 2026, India is hosting the two-day 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, which began on Saturday.

India's BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme: "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of "Humanity First," according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

--IANS

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