Shilpa Shetty catches the ‘VIBE’ bug, cheers for Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty has joined the ongoing ‘VIBE’ trend, giving her own fun spin to it while cheering for actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu and actress Preity Zinta.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Hungama 2’ actress shared a video of herself participating in the trend and wrote, “Bitten by the #VIBE bug @kunalkemmu fab stuff, can’t wait to see the film See, @realpz, I did it! Hope it was #Goodenuf Now wanna see Gene do it All the best, @vanshika.dhir! So proud of you @shrivastavasparsh, loving your moves!Over to you, @sakpataudi wanna see how you do it.”

In the video, Shilpa is seen seated on a yacht, dressed in blue jeans and dancing to the viral track. She performs the song’s hook step with her signature energy, adding her own fun twist to the trending challenge.

On a related note, “VIBE” features Kunal Kemmu in the lead alongside Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and debutant Vanshika Dhir.

Preity Zinta recently opened up about the hectic schedule she had to juggle while shooting for her upcoming project “VIBE.” Speaking exclusively to IANS, she revealed that she had to balance her professional commitments in India with her responsibilities towards her children, who are based in the US.

“I was already doing something intense, so I wanted to balance that out by doing something fun. And if it’s hectic, yes, it is hectic because my kids are in America, so I had to shuffle between the two countries. But it was worth it. It was a lot of hard work, a lot of fun, a lot of discovery. So yes, I enjoyed it.”

Talking about the film, Preity added, “When I first read the script, I really enjoyed it. I laughed a lot. Toh mujhe laga, agar main as an actor itna has rahi hoon, so I’m sure once the actors perform in it and it’s put together, it’ll be wow. And it’s a fun vibe, a fun ride, as you’d say. So definitely, it was based on the script.

“VIBE,” directed by Kunal, is slated to arrive in theatres on September 18.

--IANS

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