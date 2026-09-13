Global South's confidence in BRICS has grown as voices are heard, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the confidence of countries in the Global South in BRICS has increased because their voices are heard within the grouping, stressing that the strength of BRICS lies in its diversity and cooperation.

Addressing the closing session of the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, PM Modi highlighted the importance of balancing development with environmental protection and said that India's civilisational ethos has always treated nature with deep respect.

"In Indian civilisation, nature has been given the status of a mother. For centuries, it has been our belief that development and the environment are not alternatives to each other, but complements," PM Modi said in his closing remarks.

Speaking about the initiatives taken within the BRICS framework, the Prime Minister said that the grouping has also emphasised maintaining a balance between human development and environmental protection, while keeping in mind its responsibility towards future generations.

"In this direction, we have taken several initiatives. We have established the BRICS Digital Centre of Excellence for smart grids and energy storage. This will help make our clean energy systems more reliable, efficient, and accessible," he said.

He further highlighted the importance of combining traditional knowledge with modern scientific approaches, particularly in areas related to agriculture, climate adaptation and environmental sustainability.

"The Centres of Excellence for agroecology and regenerative agriculture will connect traditional knowledge with modern science. The principles developed for community-based climate adaptation will make indigenous knowledge an important foundation for climate action," he added.

The Prime Minister also underlined the growing relevance of BRICS for countries of the Global South, saying that the grouping has strengthened their confidence by providing them with a platform where their concerns and experiences are given due consideration.

"I can say from my personal experience that the confidence of the countries of the Global South in BRICS has increased because their voices are heard in BRICS, their experiences are respected, and solutions are developed not just for them, but together with them. The strength of BRICS lies in our diversity and cooperation," PM Modi said.

Emphasising the importance of collective action despite differences in national circumstances and realities, the Prime Minister said that cooperation among diverse countries can contribute to broader global progress and benefit humanity.

"We may be rooted in different realities, but together we rise through cooperation and blossom for humanity. May our diversity be our identity, may our cooperation be our inspiration and may our progress serve all humanity," he added.

--IANS

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