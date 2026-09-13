Shaan joins the 80s trend with a twist: Didn’t need AI to do it

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Acclaimed singer Shaan also joined the ongoing viral 80s trend on Instagram. However, he decided to give it his own twist. Instead of asking AI to recreate his photos, he decided to share some of his throwback pictures from that time.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Shaan uploaded a couple of his old pictures from the 80s.

"Didn’t need AI to do the 80’s trend for me (laughing with tears emoji) [ 80’s trend, ChatGPT, Throwback ] (sic)," Shaan captioned the post.

The primary photo in the post showed Shaan on stage, singing as he was seen holding a mic.

Next was a picture of him sitting on a wall, posing in stylish attire. Ozzing swag, Shaan wore black sunglasses as he faced the camera.

This was followed by a still of Shaan being honored after receiving the first prize in school, most likely for singing. We could see trophies next to Shaan as he stood at the 1st position mark.

In the last click in the album, Shaan was holding another trophy, once again from his school days, as he flaunted his mesmerizing smile.

Meanwhile, Shaan, one of the most celebrated singers of our country, revealed during a recent appearance on Komal Nahta’s podcast ‘Game Changers', that he wished to try his hand at advertising and also journalism.

Shaan further admitted that he considered himself to be the weakest link to music in his family, which enjoys a rich musical legacy.

Shaan said, "I was the weakest link to music in my family. My father was a composer and a very good singer. My grandfather, mother and sister were also good singers, so I honestly felt I was the weakest link when it came to music in my family”.

--IANS

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