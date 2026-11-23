New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) India continues to be the world's largest producer of black tea and the third-largest exporter of tea globally, according to the government.

During the financial year 2025–26, India exported 282.11 million kg of tea, valued at $988.13 million, underscoring the sector's significant contribution to the country's agricultural economy and export earnings.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal chaired an interaction with tea industry stakeholders at Kurseong, West Bengal, organised by Tea Board India.

According to an official statement, deliberations were held on a wide range of issues, including the revitalisation of the Darjeeling tea industry, making the tea auction system more responsive, faster and robust, strengthening tea research, quality enhancement, export promotion, welfare of tea workers and initiatives under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM).

An extensive brainstorming session was also held on making the existing tea auction system more robust, efficient, faster, and responsive to the evolving requirements of the industry.

The importance of technology-driven reforms, greater transparency, improved operational efficiency, and reduction of transaction-related difficulties was highlighted.

“Ease of Doing Business emerged as a key priority, with emphasis on simplifying processes, improving efficiency and creating a more enabling environment for stakeholders across the tea value chain,” said the statement.

Notably, considerable emphasis was placed on strengthening Indian tea exports through focused promotional measures and effective utilisation of opportunities under the Government of India's Export Promotion Mission.

Stakeholders shared suggestions for expanding India's presence in international markets, strengthening the global positioning of Indian tea, improving market access and enhancing export competitiveness.

Discussions also highlighted the need for coordinated efforts between the Government, Tea Board India and industry stakeholders to promote Indian tea in both traditional and emerging markets.

The welfare of tea plantation workers and their families remained an important area of discussion.

The interaction provided an opportunity for stakeholders to present their concerns, share suggestions, and deliberate on practical measures for the overall development of the tea sector.

—IANS

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