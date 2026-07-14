I back France to win, but I'd be happy if Spain become champions: Fernandez

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Former French defender Luis Fernandez has backed France to win the FIFA World Cup 2026 title but stressed that if Spain knocks the Les Blues out, "he'd be happy for them too."

Spain and France will lock horns in the semifinal at the Dallas Stadium on Wednesday. The two teams will face each other for the second time in the final stages of the World Cup after the round of 16 won by Les Bleus (3-1) in 2006.

Born in southern Spain but raised in France, the 66-year-old still feels closely connected to both countries, which gives him a particularly fascinating perspective on the upcoming clash between the two heavyweights.

"I've always had a soft spot for Spain. I love Spanish football, especially the tradition they’ve had in midfield. I’m also a big fan of the job Luis de la Fuente has done because he’s built a top team that became European champions two years ago. Spain have always had a distinctive identity, with the likes of Sergio Busquets, Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

"They’ve got the talent and the potential to play very attractive football. I’m backing France to win the World Cup, but if Spain were to knock them out and go on to become champions, I’d be happy for them too. I’ve also really enjoyed watching England at this tournament," Fernandez told FIFA.

The semifinal provides a subplot with Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal on opposing sides. The duo will face each other for the 11th time in their career. Moreover, Mbappe and Yamal have featured against each other in two matches for their national sides, both of which were semi-finals.

At EURO 2024, Spain defeated France 2-1 in Munich, thanks in no small part to a Yamal strike. A year later, they found themselves back in Germany at the UEFA Nations League semi-final in Stuttgart. Spain were once again triumphant over Didier Deschamps’ side, this time by the odd goal in a nine-goal thriller, with Yamal netting a brace and Mbappe also getting his name on the scoresheet.

Comparing Mbappe’s and Lamine Yamal’s current form, Fernandez opined that the French captain has the edge over Spaniard, who has a lot more to offer.

"Right now, I’d say Mbappe has the edge. He’s in great form, full of confidence and showing real leadership through his performances and the work he puts in for his team-mates. Yamal is still getting back to his best and I think he’s got a lot more to offer.

"Mbappe, on the other hand, is riding the crest of a wave, and he now has the chance to lead France to another world title. After two tough seasons with Real Madrid, this competition could mark the start of a new chapter for him, crowned with a major success," he said.

--IANS

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