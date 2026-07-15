'Things McCullum did for the Test side were phenomenal': Brook

Birmingham, July 15 (IANS) England white-ball captain Harry Brook has paid an emotional tribute to Brendon McCullum following the New Zealander’s departure as England’s Test head coach, describing his influence on the team and his own career as 'phenomenal'.

McCullum stepped down from the role after England’s recent Test series defeat, bringing an end to a transformative spell that began in 2022. Alongside then-captain Ben Stokes, McCullum oversaw the aggressive ‘Bazball’ era that revitalised England’s Test side, but a string of disappointing results ultimately led to his exit.

Brook, who made his Test breakthrough under McCullum, admitted the news was difficult to take. “It was obviously disappointing for me. I think he’s played a massive part in my career. I’ve only ever played under him, and he’s been awesome for me,” Brook told reporters after England’s six-wicket defeat to India in the opening ODI at Edgbaston.

The 27-year-old credited McCullum for changing the fortunes of England’s Test side during his tenure. “The things that he did for the Test side when he first came in, in the last few years, have been phenomenal. He’s going to be missed,” Brook said.

With Ben Stokes having retired from Test cricket in the New Zealand series, Brook has emerged as one of the leading contenders to take over the vacant captaincy. However, the middle order batter refused to be drawn into the discussion, insisting the decision rests entirely with the England and Wales Cricket Board.

“It’s not up to me to make that decision. Whatever decision they make, I’ll be fully behind them; I’m enjoying my role as white-ball captain at the minute. I think we’re heading in the right direction, and what will be, will be. As I said, it’s not for me to make that decision.”

Brook is currently leading England’s white-ball side against India in the three-match ODI series, with the visitors taking a 1-0 lead after a six-wicket victory in the opening match at Edgbaston.

--IANS

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