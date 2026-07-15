11 people killed in roof collapse in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad, July 15 (IANS) Eleven people, including women and children, were killed and several others were injured after the roof of a house collapsed during heavy rain in the Lachi tehsil of Kohat district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the incident took place in the Malagin area when a family gathering was taking place in the house, leaving many people under the rubble, Pakistan-based daily Dawn reported.

Rescuers said 15 people were trapped under the debris. Rescue teams recovered all victims and took them to the hospital. Among those, 11 succumbed to their injuries, while the remaining injured people received first aid before being referred to different hospitals for further treatment.

Rescue officials said the majority of the injured people were women and children. The deceased include Basmeena (50), Nawab Jana (45), Farmeena (45) and Arham (6).

Earlier on July 2, Rescue 1122 said in a statement that at least two people were killed and nine others injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan's Punjab in the past 24 hours.

Punjab Rescue 1122 spokesperson Farooq Ahmad said that the collapse of walls, roofs and a billboard triggered by strong winds and heavy rain caused casualties.

Two people were killed, and three others were injured after a wall collapsed in Attock. In Para Shaheen Bagh, three people were injured after the roof of a house caved in, according to the spokesperson.

One person was injured after being hit by lightning in Khushab’s Qaidabad area, while another suffered injuries after a signboard collapsed due to strong winds in Sargodha, Dawn reported.

One person sustained injuries after a wooden roof collapsed in Sheikhupura. Rescue 1122 said emergency teams reached the site of the incidents and took the injured people to hospitals for treatment.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that at least seven people were killed and 33 others injured in incidents caused by strong winds, lightning, and rainfall in several parts of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on June 14.

The deceased in the incidents reported from Bannu, Shangla, and Mansehra included four men, one woman, and two children. The casualties took place when walls and roofs of houses collapsed due to strong winds and heavy rain that occurred in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the damage assessment report released by the PDMA, Geo News reported.

--IANS

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