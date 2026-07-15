Uranium deal with Australia lifts fuel hurdle for India’s nuclear power projects: Report

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) The Administrative Arrangement on the India-Australia uranium deal, finalised last week during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, gives India access to the world’s largest known uranium reserves after years of delay linked to concerns over nuclear safeguards and will play a key role in boosting nuclear power generation in the country, according to an article on the South China Morning Post.

“The Australia-India uranium arrangement is a landmark development for India’s civil nuclear programme. It provides a long-term, reliable source of uranium that will strengthen fuel security for India’s expanding fleet of safeguarded nuclear power reactors,” the article cites R.K. Singh, an international nuclear energy expert, as saying.

“A reliable uranium supply would help India expand nuclear power to meet rapidly growing electricity demand while operating under IAEA safeguards,” he added.

The summit between PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese also resulted in strengthening strategic relations between the two countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told journalists that the two Prime Ministers also expressed “a certain amount of concern” about China’s recent test of an intercontinental ballistic missile in the Pacific Ocean.

Australia possesses the largest uranium resources globally, accounting for more than one-third of the global total. Assured access to Australian uranium would strengthen the fuel base for India's expanding nuclear power programme, according to an official statement.

Nuclear power is a low-carbon source that adds firm capacity to India's non-fossil energy mix. It can progressively meet demand currently served by coal while supporting the growing energy needs of industry, data centres and the digital economy.

India has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 and has progressively raised its climate targets, including a greater share of non-fossil capacity. A secure supply of nuclear fuel supports this transition by enabling the expansion of clean and reliable generation.

Australia's decision to supply uranium reflects confidence in India's strong non-proliferation record and responsible use of nuclear technology.

The Arrangement further reinforces the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership by adding a robust energy pillar to cooperation spanning trade, defence, critical minerals, technology and the Indo-Pacific, said the report.

--IANS

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