HYLO Open: Indian shuttlers shine as Sindhu, Lakshya emerge champions (Ld)

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) In a standout week for India, PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen were crowned women’s singles and men’s singles champions at the HYLO Open 2026, a BWF World Tour Super 500 event that concluded at the Saarlandhalle in Germany on Sunday.

Japan Open champion earlier this year, Sindhu capped another impressive week by winning the HYLO Open without dropping a single game, securing straight-games victories in all her matches. The second-seeded Indian outplayed Denmark’s Line Hojmark Kjarsfeldt 21-12, 21-14 in just 39 minutes.

This victory was a successful two-week run for Sindhu, who finished as runner-up at the French Open last week before claiming the HYLO Open title. The result also marks a strong return to form for the Indian ace after a difficult 2025 season.

Commenting on the same, Sindhu said, “It has been an amazing two weeks I would say. Hats off to my whole team, we've been planning accordingly. As you keep growing, it's important to get your things better and be smarter in what you choose. But I think at the same time it was important for me to just stay calm. More than anything, there is still room to improve.”

Sindhu also overcame 19-year-old fellow Indian Anmol Kharb in the semi-finals, marking a memorable week for India overall and highlighting the rising talent in Indian badminton.

In men’s singles, Lakshya Sen dominated fourth seed Jonathan Christie of Indonesia to win 21-17, 21-10 in 39 minutes. The victory secured Sen his first title of the season and levelled his head-to-head record against Christie.

“It's been quite some time since I've won a tournament, so it feels really good to play this well. The last two matches that I played were really top quality opponents and I managed to beat them convincingly. I'm happy with the way I played and really happy to win a tournament,” said Lakshya about his performance at HYLO.

This is the first time in four years that two Indians have won two titles at the same BWF World Tour event at the Super 500 level or above. The last such occasion was at the India Open in 2022, when Lakshya Sen won the men’s singles title and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty claimed the men’s doubles crown.

--IANS

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