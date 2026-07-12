Hyderabad's Vinoo Mankad champions felicitated during TG20 closing ceremony

Hyderabad, July 12 (IANS) The Hyderabad Under-19 team, which recently emerged victorious in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, was felicitated during the closing ceremony of the Hyderabad Cricket Association's TG20 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The championship-winning squad was honoured in front of a packed crowd, celebrating their remarkable achievement on the national stage. The felicitation served as a fitting tribute to the young cricketers, many of whom have already begun making their mark in the inaugural season of the Sreenidhi University TG20.

Several members of the title-winning side featured prominently in the tournament, underlining the depth of Hyderabad's cricketing talent. Aaron George captained the Hyderabad Under-19 team to the Vinoo Mankad Trophy triumph and also represented the Ranga Reddy Risers alongside Alankrith Rapole. Wafi Kachchhi, who enjoyed a memorable campaign for Anvita Khammam Aces, reaching the final with them. Nipun Reddy also gained valuable experience during the tournament while with Palamuru Strikers.

The recognition highlighted the Hyderabad Cricket Association's commitment to creating a clear pathway for young cricketers, with the Sreenidhi University TG20 providing a platform for the state's brightest prospects to compete alongside experienced domestic players and further accelerate their development.

The felicitation was one of the highlights of the closing ceremony, celebrating not only Hyderabad's success in age-group cricket but also the promising future of the game's next generation.

The evening opened with a grand Telangana cultural showcase, bringing together five distinct folk traditions, including Kolatam, Lambadi Dance, Bonalu Kolatam, Bathukamma Dance and the thunderous Oggu Dollu, offering fans a sweeping tour of the state's cultural heartland before a ball was bowled.

Jeevan Reddy, Agam Rao, and Sanjeev Reddy of the Hyderabad Cricket Association's TG20 Governing Council were also present among the dignitaries for the grand finale.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Sipliganj said, "Performing at the Sreenidhi University TG20 has been an amazing experience. I used to watch the Super Bowl, where artists perform in the center of the ground. I’m seeing something like this for the first time in Telangana, and performing in front of a packed crowd is an honour.”

Vijay Deverakonda, who has been associated with the league as brand ambassador through the season, added, "TG20 is officially the biggest tournament after the IPL and that is all down to the HCA, our superstar players, and the people of Telangana, who have made this possible. I’m so proud to witness what we have achieved here throughout the tournament. The atmosphere feels great and I'm glad this state has such a big league”

--IANS

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