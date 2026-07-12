July 12, 2026 11:02 PM हिंदी

Zoey Deutch calls sharing screen with Jennifer Aniston ‘one of the most surreal moments’ of her life

Zoey Deutch calls sharing screen with Jennifer Aniston ‘one of the most surreal moments’ of her life

Los Angeles, July 12 (IANS) Hollywood actress Zoey Deutch is reuniting with her 'Friends' co-star Jennifer Aniston in her upcoming film 'Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass'. Zoey said that sharing the screen with the actress was an experience she won’t soon forget.

Zoey said that for her, the experience of working with Jenn was surreal, reports 'People' magazine.

She told 'People', “That was incredibly surreal for me. I have met this person and I’ve spoken to them a couple times, and they’re incredibly warm and lovely and funny, but working with them was absolutely one of the most surreal moments of my life and inspiring too".

“It’s like when you just see someone who’s the greatest of all time doing it, you’re like, ‘Goddammit’. Every take was just so brilliant and I was probably the worst actor in the world because I was more of an audience than a participant. I couldn’t help myself. It was definitely one of the coolest moments of my life", she added.

As per 'People', the scene Deutch shares with Aniston is brief, but very funny. In the film, Deutch plays Gail Daughtry, a perky hairdresser from Kansas who’s engaged to the wholesome-seeming Tom.

When Aniston, playing herself, comes to their small town for a cookbook signing, Gail walks in on Tom having sex with the Emmy-winning actress on a sofa.

Though Tom thought it was okay because Aniston was his celebrity sex pass, the one famous person he was allowed to sleep with, per a passing conversation he had with his fiancee, Gail is shocked. So she decides to even the score before their wedding day by tracking down her celebrity sex pass, Jon Hamm.

What ensues is a completely ridiculous Wizard of Oz type adventure, an R-rated adventure, that is. “I had a blast”, the actress says about making the movie, directed by David Wain and co-written by Wain and Ken Marino (the pair who co-wrote the 2012 comedy Wanderlust that starred Aniston and Paul Rudd).

--IANS

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