When Tabu talked about the constant human need to please others

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Celebrated actress Tabu once spoke about how we live most of our lives for others during a heartfelt interaction with veteran actress Simi Garewal on the chat show 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal'.

She said that as part of human nature, we tend to spend a lot of time seeking other people's validation. The 'Chandni Bar' actress added that it is almost like we are living the life of a robot.

Reflecting on her journey of self-discovery, Tabu was heard saying, "You are doing things for people. You are waking up on somebody else's time, you're going to sleep on someone else's time and you're wearing what people want you to wear. You are living this life like a robot. You forget that you are a person in yourself also. So it becomes a vicious circle".

Shedding light on the constant human need to please others, Tabu went on to add, "You are always trying to please people with your punctuality, with your professionalism, with your niceness, with your cooperative nature. You want people to say good things about you. You want people to be happy about you. Because somewhere we are all afraid that we might hurt the other person or we might spoil our prospects of work or profession. Or disappoint the other people. And you want to give an impression of being nice and perfect. And because it's human nature to look for approval".

On the professional front, Tabu was recently seen in Akshay Kumar's horror comedy 'Bhooth Bangla', made under the direction of acclaimed director Priyadarshan.

Backed by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, in collaboration with Akshay Kumar's banner, Cape of Good Films, 'Bhooth Bangla', also features Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Govardhan Asrani in significant roles, along with others.

--IANS

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