PM Modi gifts traditional handicrafts to New Zealand Prime Minister, promoting Indian culture

Auckland, July 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to New Zealand, a Dhokra tree of life sculpture from Bastar and an Uttarakhandi Cap, or Traditional Pahari Cap, to his counterpart Christopher Luxon.

The Pahari Cap is a distinctive symbol of Uttarakhand's rich cultural heritage and Himalayan identity. Handcrafted from high-quality wool, showcasing traditional textile artistry through its vibrant woven band. It is widely worn during festivals, religious ceremonies, weddings, and community events; the cap represents pride, dignity, hospitality, and respect.

As an enduring emblem of regional identity, the Uttarakhandi Cap preserves indigenous weaving techniques, supports skilled artisans, and promotes India's diverse cultural heritage for future generations.

The Dhokra tree of life sculpture from Bastar in Chhattisgarh, showcases the ancient Dhokra metal craft tradition using the lost-wax casting technique, one of the world's oldest methods. Handcrafted by skilled artisans, each piece is unique and reflects generations of preserved craftsmanship. The Tree of Life symbolises interconnectedness, renewal, prosperity, and harmony between humanity and nature, while also representing the Indian concept of Kalpavriksha and resonating with the Maori idea of Whakapapa.

PM Modi also presented a Hockey Stick signed by the Indian Women's Hockey Team Champions of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey Women's Nations Cup in New Zealand, to Luxon.

This hockey stick, signed by every member of the Indian Women's Hockey Team, commemorates their historic victory at the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup in New Zealand. More than sporting equipment, it symbolises perseverance, teamwork, and excellence in Indian hockey.

Reflecting India's proud hockey legacy, the signed stick celebrates technical skill, unity, and national pride. Preserved as a commemorative artefact, it stands as a lasting tribute to the team's remarkable achievement and India's sporting excellence on the global stage.

PM Modi presented a Zari Zardozi Wall Hanging from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh to New Zealand’s Leader of the Opposition, Chris Hipkins.

The Zari Zardozi Wall Hanging is a remarkable example of India's renowned hand embroidery tradition. Expertly handcrafted by skilled artisans, it features intricate Zardozi work using metallic threads, sequins, beads, and decorative embellishments to create elegant floral and ornamental designs.

Preserving a centuries-old embroidery tradition, this wall hanging reflects India's rich artisanal heritage, supports the livelihoods of skilled craftspeople in Lucknow, and celebrates the enduring excellence of traditional handmade craftsmanship.

--IANS

ksk/khz