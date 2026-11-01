Hundreds of young athletes parade as 2026 Youth Olympic Games open in historic first for Africa

Dakar, Nov 1 (IANS) Senegal welcomed the world as hundreds of young athletes entered the Stade Abdoulaye Wade for the Parade of Nations to get the historic Youth Olympic Games underway in a glittering opening ceremony.

The Games, which marks the first Olympic sporting event held in Africa, were officially declared open by Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye before the Youth Olympic flame completed its journey across Senegal with the lighting of the cauldron.

Taking place from October 31 to November 13, Dakar 2026 will see a total of 2,655 young athletes from 205 delegations compete across 25 sports in the Senegalese cities of Dakar, Saly and Diamniadio.

The opening ceremony celebrated Senegal's tradition of teranga, or hospitality, through a journey connecting Africa's past, present and future. Centred on three symbolic characters – Alkebulan, Keb and Sitoe – the performance explored the passing on of cultural heritage between generations and the role of young people in shaping the continent's future.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry hailed the historic and symbolic evening in Senegal.

"This is the Africa that I am so proud of and so excited for the world to experience. And it makes me incredibly proud to be standing here tonight; a proud

Zimbabwean, proud to be an African woman, and so proud that our continent is welcoming the Olympic Movement for the very first time," she said.

"Sport opened so many doors in my life. It gave me confidence to believe in myself and to dream big, and that is what I wish for every single one of you during these Games," Coventry said.

The parade of nations brings 205 delegations into the stadium. As at every Games, Greece will lead the procession, while the Refugee Olympic Team follows in second, before hosts Senegal come out last.

Most delegations are represented by two flagbearers – one girl and one boy carrying the flag together. For India, Paris 2024 Olympian Dhinidhi Desinghu and shuttler Dev Ruparelia were the flag bearers.

India have sent a 17-member contingent comprising 11 women and six men across 11 sports.

Turning to the athletes, she added, "I hope these Games give you the confidence to believe in yourselves. To dream big, and to do things you never thought were possible. So give it everything you've got."

India have won 23 medals - three gold, 16 silver and four bronze - in events credited to the country across the three previous editions of the Youth Olympics.

Indian athletes have won another four medals in mixed-NOC events, where athletes from different National Olympic Committees competed together. These medals do not count towards India's official medal tally.

India enjoyed their most successful Youth Olympic campaign at Buenos Aires 2018, winning 13 medals - three gold, nine silver and one bronze.

--IANS

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