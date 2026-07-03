Hundreds march in Switzerland against China’s ethnic unity law, seek global intervention

Zurich, July 3 (IANS) Over 400 participants took part in a peaceful march in Switzerland, demonstrating from Werdmuhleplatz to the Chinese Consulate General in Zurich, to protest against China’s recently enacted “Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress".

The protest was organised by the Tibetan Community of Switzerland and Liechtenstein in partnership with the Tibetan Youth Association in Europe (TYAE), the Swiss Tibetan Friendship Association (GSTF), the World Uyghur Congress, the Swiss Tibetan Women’s Association, and the Church of Almighty God.

The participants marched through the streets of Zurich to the Chinese Consulate General, calling on the international community to reject the legislation and take concrete action to protect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Tibetans, Uyghurs, and other affected communities in China.

The event began with an opening ceremony featuring addresses by Thinlay Chukki, Representative of the Dalai Lama to Central and Eastern Europe, and Venerable Khenpo Tenzin Jangchup of Rikon Monastery.

Representatives of the World Uyghur Congress, the Swiss Tibetan Women’s Association, and The Church of Almighty God also expressed their grave concerns over China’s Ethnic Unity Law, describing it as “a policy that threatens the cultural, linguistic, and religious identities of Tibetans, Uyghurs, and other ethnic minorities".

Addressing the gathering, Representative Thinlay Chukki said, “We have also seen the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights call for the repeal of this law because it is clear that this legislation is not intended to promote unity. Rather, it is designed to facilitate the complete erasure and forced assimilation of Tibetans, Uyghurs, and other so-called ethnic minorities."

“Today, I also stand in solidarity with the more than 157 Tibetans who have self-immolated in Tibet, calling for the return of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and for freedom in Tibet. Today, I stand with the Tibetan community of Switzerland and Liechtenstein and with non-governmental organisations around the world that are calling for the repeal, rejection, and opposition of this law,” she added.

She urged the international community to end its silence, calling for freedom in Tibet, solidarity with the Uyghur people, and decisive action against China’s assimilation policies targeting ethnic minorities.

“It is also time for the international community to fulfil the responsibilities it has pledged to uphold under international law and various human rights conventions by demanding accountability from China for the human rights violations it continues to perpetrate in Tibet and the Uyghur regions. It is time for parliamentary groups around the world—such as the Parliamentary Group for Tibet in Switzerland, the Parliamentary Group for Tibet in the Czech Republic, and the Parliamentary Group for Tibet in Italy—to stand together in opposing this law and to call unequivocally for its repeal,” Chukki stated.

This new legislation by Beijing, which came into force on Wednesday, has drawn widespread criticism from the global community, with UN experts warning that it risks “entrenching forced assimilation and encouraging transnational repression".

--IANS

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