May 19, 2026 2:26 PM हिंदी

Sonakshi Sinha reflects on how her choice of films have changed

Sonakshi Sinha reflects on how her choice of films have changed

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming streaming movie ‘System’, is looking back at her journey in cinema.

The actress spoke with IANS during the promotions of ‘System’ in Mumbai, and opened up about doing masala films like ‘R... Rajkumar’ and ‘Rowdy Rathore’ during the initial phase of her career.

Talking about how her choices have changed over the years, Sonakshi told IANS, “I really thoroughly enjoyed myself working on those films. I think at that time, I was also in a time where I was doing a lot of these very colourful and very, so to speak, spicy films. And I enjoyed that too. And I think the work that I'm doing now I enjoyed that too. I think at that point of time, that was what was required from me as an artiste”.

She further mentioned, “And now this is what is required from me as an artiste. I want to be that actor that you can put in any film. And I will try to be that. But of course, I've reached a point also where I'm doing only the kind of work that I want to do now. So, it was a good journey for me. I think I had to do those films to kind of land up doing the films that I'm doing today. So, that brought me the audience, that brought me the love and support of so many people. Which is why I'm able to do roles like this today. So, I'm very grateful”.

Meanwhile, ‘System’ is a courtroom drama, and sees Sonakshi as a lawyer, and Jyothika as a stenographer. It marks Sonakshi’s 1st performance as a lawyer. She essays the role of Neha, a determined young lawyer played by Sonakshi Sinha, taking on a tough challenge from her father (played by Ashutosh Gowariker) to be worthy of a partnership in his firm.

Produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Smitha Baliga, 'System' will drop on May 22 on Prime Video.

--IANS

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